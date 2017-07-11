Giancarlo Stanton falls to Gary Sanchez in surprising Home Run Derby first round upset

The anticipated Giancarlo Stanton-Aaron Judge matchup at the Home Run Derby will have to wait for another year. In a surprising first-round upset, Stanton was eliminated from the derby by Judge’s Yankee teammate Gary Sanchez, who outslugged him 17-16.

Stanton, who won the 2016 Home Run Derby with a record 61 total home runs, including 24 in the first round, started slow but rallied late to position himself for an epic comeback. He went into his 30-second bonus time needing two home runs to tie and three to win, but had clearly tired and managed just one additional home run.

Sanchez, who was swinging a sweet customized “Kraken” bat, set a scorching pace, peppering the left field seats and the Marlins Park home run sculpture during his impressive first round performance.

His victory could open the door for Judge to win the event, though Sanchez has proven he’ll be no pushover either despite the push back from Rays slugger Logan Morrison over his selection. He’ll take on another popular pick in the second round in Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano.

Mark Townsend

