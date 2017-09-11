Why GGG-Canelo has the makings of an instant classic

LAS VEGAS – It’s not fair to compare Saturday’s middleweight title bout between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez at T-Mobile Arena to the 1985 classic between Marvelous Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns because, well, nothing compares to Hagler-Hearns.

Hagler-Hearns just may have been the greatest fight ever contested, considering the stakes, the skill level of the athletes and the ferocity with which they tore into each other.

But no middleweight championship fight since Hagler-Hearns has had the same potential for raw violence and breathtaking moments as Golovkin-Alvarez.

Oh, the 1987 match between Sugar Ray Leonard and Hagler captured the world’s attention in a more significant way than Golovkin-Alvarez – boxing held a far stronger position in the sporting universe then than it does now – but the most overwhelming view going into Hagler-Leonard was a fear for poor old Sugar Ray’s safety.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin is perhaps the best boxing matchup of the year.

Golovkin-Alvarez, though, is as close to a 50-50 fight as one can get. They have a combined 86-1-1 record, with 67 knockouts in those 88 fights. Alvarez had a draw in his fifth pro fight, a month after he turned 16 in 2006, and then was defeated by Floyd Mayweather in 2013 in a bout that sold more than two million pay-per-views.

This is the rare bout that has received support from the boxing community at large. Boxing is notorious for promoters knocking other promoters’ shows. It’s not at all uncommon for one promoter to try to sabotage another promoter’s major event.

Top Rank’s Bob Arum, who has done it all and had it all done to him in more than a half-century of promoting, took Golden Boy CEO Oscar De La Hoya’s side when De La Hoya was railing against the Aug. 26 bout between Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

“I can understand why Oscar is upset, of course,” said Arum, who has had many bitter battles with De La Hoya over the last quarter-century. “Oscar’s got a great fight – this match with GGG and Canelo is going to be some fight – and all of you guys [in the media] were talking about the other nonsense [the fight between Mayweather and McGregor].”

Media, though, has been so excited about the fight that it’s become cliché at this point to call GGG-Alvarez “the best fight in boxing.”

Here’s hoping it delivers, though.

There was first talk about Golovkin and Alvarez fighting in 2014, but it really picked up steam in late 2015 after Alvarez defeated Miguel Cotto to win the linear middleweight belt.

De La Hoya, though, chose not to make the bout, pitting Alvarez against lesser lights like Amir Khan, Liam Smith and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. rather than going into the big fight at the first clear opportunity.

He took the approach that Arum once erroneously advocated in early 2010. On a card at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 23, 2010, Juan Manuel Lopez knocked out Steven Luevano in seven rounds and Olympic gold medalist Yuriorkis Gamboa blew out Rogers Mtagwa in two.

There was great interest among boxing fans in seeing Lopez fight Gamboa next, given their styles and the promise of a Fight of the Year slugfest. Arum, in speaking to reporters after the card, introduced a word into the boxing lexicon that shouldn’t be there. He wouldn’t, he said, make the Lopez-Gamboa fight right away. Instead, he’d let it “marinate.”

Of course, both fighters lost soon thereafter and were never the same, and what had the potential to be a great bout never happened.

De La Hoya clearly chose to allow Golovkin-Alvarez to marinate. If they’d fought in 2016, they might be on the verge of a mega-millions rematch by now, but that’s not the road De La Hoya chose.

And it annoyed Golovkin to no end. Often, a fighter will without justification accuse a potential opponent of ducking him. Golovkin, though, exonerated Alvarez and accused De La Hoya of being the one to orchestrate the ducking.

