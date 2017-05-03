Here's everything you need to know about the Red Sox-Orioles feud

It feels by now that we’re into day 872 of the feud between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox. But it’s been less than two weeks since an errant slide from Manny Machado set off the whole ordeal, which somehow just keeps on escalating.

This feud may have started over Machado’s slide, but it’s about a lot more than that now. And so much has happened between these two teams over the last two weeks that it’s hard to keep it all straight. To help, here’s a timeline of what’s gone down between the Red Sox and Orioles:

April 21 — Manny Machado spikes Dustin Pedroia on a slide into second base

In the eighth inning of the April 21 game between the Red Sox and the O’s, Manny Machado slid into second base, and his spikes caught Dustin Pedroia on the calf. After an umpire review, the famous Chase Utley slide rule wasn’t invoked, and no one was ejected. But the Red Sox were upset at what they viewed as a late and reckless slide from Machado. For his part, Machado didn’t think he’d done anything wrong, and denied that he tried to hurt Pedroia with his slide. And Pedroia, a veteran who has spent 12 years playing second base, didn’t think there was anything wrong with the slide, either.

View photos Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia struggles to stand after a late slide from Baltimore’s Manny Machado. (AP) More

April 23 — Matt Barnes throws at Manny Machado’s head

A full game had gone by with no incident, so it seemed like the whole incident would pass without any additional posturing. But apparently in the Red Sox clubhouse, players were reviewing Machado’s slide over and over, frame-by-frame, so they definitely weren’t over it. And that’s when things got intentionally dangerous. Two days after Machado’s aggressive-but-not-malicious slide accidentally spiked Dustin Pedroia, reliever Matt Barnes retaliated. In the eighth inning, Barnes sent a fastball right at Machado’s head. Machado thankfully dodged it (the ball bounced off his bat, which initially made it look like it had hit him, but it hadn’t), and Barnes was ejected. Barnes would later say that the pitch wasn’t intentional.

April 23 — Dustin Pedroia says he wasn’t involved in the throw at Manny Machado’s head

After Barnes threw at Machado’s head, Dustin Pedroia seemed to know that things were about to get really out of hand. He tried to get Machado’s attention later in the game when he was in the on-deck circle, to let him know that Barnes’ attempted head shot wasn’t Pedroia’s idea. There was a lot of silent mouthing of words and big arm motions, and Machado seemed to get the message. But if he didn’t get it then, Pedroia made sure Manny would get it eventually. He texted Machado right after the incident, and made postgame remarks where he denied any involvement in Barnes’ throw at Machado’s head.

April 24 — Matt Barnes suspended four games

MLB couldn’t ignore a pitcher throwing at a batter’s head. A day after Barnes threw at Machado’s head, MLB suspended him for four games and fined him an undisclosed amount of money.

May 1 — Manny Machado gets booed at Fenway Park, is awesome anyway

Even though a full week had passed since the Orioles and Red Sox had played each other, it was no surprise to anyone that Manny Machado was lustily booed at Fenway when he stepped in for his first at-bat. If the boos mattered to Machado, he didn’t show it. In fact, he had an amazing night, feeding off the boos by showing off his bat and his glove. He took a slightly longer than normal trot around the bases after his mammoth solo shot, which the Red Sox probably noticed.

View photos The Red Sox have thrown a lot of baseballs at Manny Machado lately, with “a lot” being “more than zero.” (AP) More

