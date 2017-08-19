German player scores, then injures knee celebrating (video)

Hamburg’s Nicolai Muller could not have asked for a better start to his Bundesliga season when a cross from a teammate sailed over everyone to the far post, where the German winger was patiently waiting. Muller snuck his shot in at the near post, and immediately flung his arms up in the air in celebration.

And then things went terribly, terribly wrong.

Muller went into spinning, flailing, twisting routine as he ran toward the corner flag. But when he landed one of his leaps, he crumpled to the turf, clutching his right knee. His teammates began to hug him on the ground before they realized he was in pain.

Muller was treated by trainers off to the side of the field where he went down while play resumed. He was able to put weight on his right leg, and walked back onto the pitch, but was subbed off five minutes later.

It’s an embarrassing way to get injured, especially for a player of Muller’s experience and stature, and he’ll likely be ridiculed for the nature of it. But it’s an injury nonetheless, and shouldn’t be laughed at. Here’s hoping it isn’t serious.