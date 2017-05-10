German Marquez loses no-hitter in the seventh inning against the Cubs

Update (5:22 PM ET): Jinx! Kris Bryant laced a line drive double down the left field line to start off the seventh inning, ending Marquez’s bid for a no-hitter.

*

The unlikely is in progress: a Rockies pitcher, German Marquez, is two-thirds of the way through a no-hitter against the Cubs, the defending World Series champs, at Coors Field. The Rockies have provided Marquez only one run of support, coming on an Ian Desmond sacrifice fly in the fourth inning off of Kyle Hendricks.

Marquez, 22, entered the afternoon with a 7.31 ERA through his first three starts. He compiled a 5.23 ERA in three starts and three relief appearances last year.

Ubaldo Jimenez was the first and only Rockies pitcher to throw a no-hitter, doing so on April 17, 2010 in Atlanta against the Braves. Only one no-hitter has been thrown at Coors Field, authored by Dodgers pitcher Hideo Nomo on September 17, 1996. The Cubs were last victims of a no-hitter on July 25, 2015 when Cole Hamels accomplished the feat in his final start with the Phillies.

We’ll keep you updated as Marquez attempts to navigate the final three innings.

Follow @Baer_Bill