Germaine de Randamie’s ‘I’ve beat a man’ campaign isn’t helping women in sports

There has been plenty of criticism of the pairing in the main event of UFC 208 on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn – some of it deserved, much of it the usual complaining simply to complain.

The UFC created the women’s featherweight division specifically for this show, and it was designed as a showcase for Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino. But Justino, who turned down offers to fight for the belt three times because she said she needed more time to make the weight, failed a drug test in December and is currently in limbo.

So the UFC pitted former bantamweight champion Holly Holm against multiple-time Muay Thai champion Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural women’s featherweight belt. Both women are bantamweights, and as of this point, there are still no featherweights other than Justino on the UFC roster.

Holm is 0-2 in her last two fights, yet is moving up to fight for a belt. De Randamie is 3-1 in the UFC, but her three victories came over women no longer with the promotion. She was stopped in the first round by elbows in 2013 by current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Those are legitimate criticisms to point out.

De Randamie, in trying to show herself deserving of the title shot, several times this week referenced a fight she won that took place roughly 10 years ago.

She won a boxing match by knocking out a man, Tom Waes, apparently feeling the need to use it as justification for her presence in the main event.

“I fought a man; I can fight Holly,” de Randamie said at a scrum in Brooklyn following her open workout.

Germaine de Randamie is fighting for the women’s featherweight title on Saturday. (Getty) More

These were the most disappointing words of the week, as if de Randamie felt that by coming out on top in an athletic contest over a man is justification of landing a shot at the women’s featherweight title. It had seemed, at least in the UFC, that we were far beyond that.

The UFC, virtually from the first show that included women in 2013, treated them the same as men. They fight five-minute rounds, just like the men do, and the title fights are five rounds, just like the men’s title fights are. There is none of the overt sexism that there is in boxing, where women fight two-minute rounds instead of the traditional three-minute rounds used for men.

The UFC has put women in main events, both on television and on pay-per-view. It’s used women as analysts on Fox and Fox Sports 1 broadcasts and studio shows.

It pays the women on the same scale it pays its male fighters. In every significant regard, women are treated the same in the UFC as the men. And then, this.

This isn’t so much a criticism of de Randamie than it is of the societal perception that men are the standard in terms of athletic achievement.

And that goes along with the old tired saw that once became a thing about Ronda Rousey fighting Floyd Mayweather. At its core, that was all about mixed martial arts versus boxing, and not so much about a woman versus a man. But it gained a life of its own and there were people who actually thought it a good idea to pair them to see who’d come out on top.

De Randamie, who is 6-3 overall in MMA, said she was 46-0 with 30 knockouts as a kickboxer. She’s a powerful striker and is dangerous in the clinch. A win on Saturday over a known commodity like Holm would make her a star and lift her to heights she’s never previously reached despite her glittering kickboxing record. She gets the significance of the bout and, especially of a win.

“I think if I win, it will solidify my career,” she said. “I’ve had an amazing career so far already. And I have accomplished things that I could have in my wildest dreams I couldn’t believe that I did all these things. And yes, winning a UFC belt, I think that would solidify it. In the past a lot of people have doubted me and told me I couldn’t do it.

“And I’m a believer that you can do anything you want in life as long as you put your heart and soul to it. And yes, I want it. I want to win and I want to solidify my career. It would be amazing.”

