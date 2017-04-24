Gerard Gallant not waxing nostalgic as he prepares to coach NHL's Vegas entry

The first time Gerard Gallant truly realized that he had accepted the tall task of coaching an NHL team in Las Vegas-of all places!-came on-set at the local FOX affiliate, while getting mic’ed up for an appearance.

The first time Gerard Gallant truly realized that he had accepted the tall task of coaching an NHL team in Las Vegas-of all places!-came on-set at the local FOX affiliate, while getting mic’ed up for an appearance. It was April 14, the day after his introductory presser for the expansion Golden Knights, and Gallant was making the media rounds. Upon entering the TV studio, he was taken aback by the sight of another local headliner, alone on a nearby set, wearing a shimmering emerald bikini draped in tassel. And so, after some nudging by some team officials, Gallant eventually sauntered over and posed for a picture with a wax statue of Britney Spears. “I had to double-check a couple times to make sure it wasn’t real,” he says.

Unlike Britney, whose effigial presence was linked the recent announcement that her Vegas residency will end in December, Gallant is only just arriving in town. Later that afternoon, as he headed to the airport, the realization hit him one more time. Out the car service window-save your taxi jokes, please-Gallant spotted a digital billboard splayed with his picture and the message, WELCOME GERARD GALLANT. “It was a little embarrassing for me,” he says. “I want to be a guy that’s in the background and you coach your hockey team and work hard.”

All around town, Sin City gladly offers such anonymity to its visitors. The behind-the-bench face of Las Vegas's first major-pro franchise, however, cannot enjoy this luxury. Gallant understands that he’ll soon be tugged every which way-to fan clubs, youth tournaments, TV studios, anywhere to help “grow the game,” he says.

But it hasn’t been a circus so far, hasn’t driven him crazy, hasn’t been much of anything, really. A week on the job, what’s he been doing? “To be honest with you, not a whole lot.” Right now, as Gallant chats on the phone, he’s stuck in traffic somewhere along Interstate 95 near Savannah, Ga., one-sixth through a 30-hour solo drive to Prince Edward Island, his childhood and off-season home. “It’s not so bad,” he says. “A little AC/DC and George Thorogood.” Unfortunately, there is no mention of any Britney bangers on the stereo.

This stretch of relative peace promptly ended once Gallant crossed the border. Later this week he leaves for Europe, where he will work as an assistant coach on Jon Cooper’s Team Canada staff at the world championships. Assuming the reigning champions return to the gold-medal round, Gallant will finish in Cologne, Germany around May 21, exactly one month before the Golden Knights unveil their expansion draft selections at T-Mobile Arena, their home rink, during the NHL awards ceremony. Next comes the entry draft on June 23-24, and then development camp later that month, and then free agency starting July 1, and then...

Hang on. Slow down. Don’t hold it against him, though. It’s been five months since Florida fired Gallant following a 11-10-1 start. He expects needing to scrape off some coaching rust overseas. “You get used to your meetings again, your preparation that you do with your team,” he says. “Some of your practice drills you might not be as sharp. It’ll be real good [for me].”

At first, Gallant took his dismissal hard. In 2015-16, fueled by the power of Holographic Astronaut President Frank Underwood’s sweatshirt, Florida had won a franchise-record 47 games and finished atop the Atlantic Division. But the Panthers fell to the Islanders in the first round and limped from the gate this season-somewhat literally, given injuries to top-line winger Jonathan Huberdeau and middle-six center Nick Bjugstad. Then Gallant was shown the door, and images of him climbing into a cab outside Carolina’s PNC Arena on Nov. 27, bags in hand, went viral. “You’re shaking your head, saying I can’t believe I got fired,” he says. “We had high expectations, and that’s what we wanted. Things were okay. We were a good hockey club. They weren’t brutal and they weren’t great. But when you get fired, it hurts your confidence.”

Gallant immediately knew how to recover. Within hours of management’s decision, he called his wife, Pam, and asked her to book plane tickets to Germany. “I’m not sticking around here,” he told her. “I don’t want to read the papers and hear everything.” For close to two weeks, Gerard and Pam visited their daughter, Melissa, and her husband, Darryl Boyce, a former Leafs forward who plays for Ingolstadt ERC in the DEL. They attended some games, hung out with their two grandsons, and toured through a local Christmas fair. That was a family favorite.

