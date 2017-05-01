Georgia RB Elijah Holyfield arrested for marijuana possession

Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield was arrested Monday morning for marijuana possession.

Holyfield, the son of former boxing champion Evander Holyfield, was arrested on a two misdemeanor charges. He allegedly had possession of less than an ounce of pot and was also charged with possession of “drug related objects” per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Georgia has a policy that dictates disciplinary protocol for marijuana-related arrests. Per the handbook, he’ll have to serve a one-game suspension for the arrest. Holyfield had six carries for 29 yards in 2016.

Barring injury, Holyfield won’t get much playing time in 2017. Georgia returns running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Chubb and Michel combined for over 370 carries, nearly 2,000 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2016.

Holyfield was the No. 2 running back and the No. 10 overall prospect in Georgia in the class of 2016.

