Georgia, Ohio State enter signing day vying for top class

RALPH D. RUSSO (AP College Football Writer)
The Associated Press
Georgia holds on this time to finish No. 1 in recruiting

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2018, file photo, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waits with his team to run onto the field before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Pasadena, Calif. There's a strange sense of calm that has replaced the tumult typically associated with this time of year on the college football recruiting calendar. The December signing period has removed much of the suspense from the traditional national signing day that takes place the first Wednesday of February. Most of the top high school prospects already signed in December. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Georgia and Ohio State head into the national signing day with a chance to lock up the title of No. 1 class, while Alabama is closing fast along with traditional powers with new coaches.

Most FBS teams filled the majority of their 2018 classes during the new early signing period in December. The traditional February date has most teams just topping of their classes. Georgia had the top-ranked class, according to 247 Sports' rankings, heading into Wednesday. Ohio State was second.

Alabama, which has won seven straight recruiting championships to go with those five national titles, still has a chance to sign a top-three class.

The top unsigned prospect is Patrick Surtain Jr., a cornerback from Florida whose father played in the NFL. LSU and Alabama are among his choices.

