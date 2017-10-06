Georgia LB Patrick facing possible suspension after arrest

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) -- Georgia junior linebacker Natrez Patrick could be facing a four-game suspension following his second arrest on marijuana charges in three years.

According to the Athens-Clarke County jail report, Patrick was arrested Thursday night on a misdemeanor charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. He also was charged with ''prohibited stopping, standing or parking.'' He was released about an hour later after posting bond.

Patrick was suspended for one game against Kentucky as a freshman in 2015 following his first arrest on marijuana charges. According to the Georgia student-athlete handbook, a player can be suspended four games for a second marijuana violation.

Patrick is tied for third with 17 tackles for No. 5 Georgia, which plays at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Georgia had no immediate comment on the arrest.