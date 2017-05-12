Georges St-Pierre responds to Dana White's comments, reveals why Anderson Silva fight is unlikely

Georges St-Pierre believes UFC president Dana White's threat that his middleweight title fight with Michael Bisping is off was an emotional response.

The former welterweight champion returned to the UFC after three years as it was soon announced in March that he would face Bisping for the middleweight title later this year.

Trending: 'In a heartbeat': Haye expected to accept Joshua fight upon return

However, with no confirmed date two months on, and St-Pierre only able to fight after October, fans and middleweight contenders alike have been left frustrated that the title is still yet to be defended since it was last contested for seven months ago.

As a result, White recently claimed the UFC will not be waiting for "GSP" anymore and that Yoel Romero would get the next title shot.

Don't miss: Dana White: Mayweather vs McGregor days from collapsing

"The thing was supposed to happen in July," White said. "Michael Bisping is going to have to defend his title now. We're not waiting for GSP. We're moving on with the division, and Yoel Romero will get the next shot."

While the fight is not officially off, St-Pierre believes White's comments were either an emotional response or a tactic to put pressure on him to fight earlier.

Most popular: Goalkeeper Sergio Romero will start Europa League final

"I want to fight Bisping and I think Bisping wants to fight me," he told MMAFighting. "I just learned the news. I don't know what to say. It might be an emotional response by Dana or maybe it's to put pressure on me."

The Canadian also acknowledged the frustration of the middleweight contenders, such as Romero and Luke Rockhold, who have been lying in wait to face Bisping.

"In this sport, among fighters, when one fighter gets an opportunity, it always leaves more fighters unhappy than happy," he added. "It's the nature of a one-man sport. I've been there.

If the fight does become officially off, a possible opponent for St-Pierre could be former middleweight champion Anderson Silva, whose bout with Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 212 was cancelled.

The two former champions fighting each other has been a dream bout in the combat world for years, with "The Spider" speaking of his interest in a super fight back in February. However, St-Pierre seemed reluctant to the idea.

"Eh... It could happen," he explained. "It depends on the condition. Fight is about timing, you know what I mean? Sometime, some guys, their stock is high, some guy their stock is lower. You want the guy, their stock is the highest. It fluctuates."

"I don't think his stock right now is very high. He's a legend, stuff he has done in the past, but he's not the same as he was back in the day."

View photos Georges St-Pierre More

You may be interested in: