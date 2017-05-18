George W. Bush Just Videobombed A Reporter At A Baseball Game On Live TV

Lee Moran
Oh, apart from a former president casually videobombing a reporter on live television.

As Fox Sports’ Emily Jones spoke to the camera during the Texas Rangers-Philadelphia Phillies game at the Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, George W. Bush casually strolled behind her.

Once he noticed the camera, he seemed to mouth the word “hey” before walking on:

Bush’s impromptu appearance lasted less than four seconds, but video of the moment quickly went viral.

Jones certainly appreciated the incident:

As did other tweeters: