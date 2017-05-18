George W. Bush Just Videobombed A Reporter At A Baseball Game On Live TV

Oh, apart from a former president casually videobombing a reporter on live television.

Nothing to see here. Oh, apart from a former president casually videobombing a reporter on live television.

As Fox Sports’ Emily Jones spoke to the camera during the Texas Rangers-Philadelphia Phillies game at the Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, George W. Bush casually strolled behind her.

Once he noticed the camera, he seemed to mouth the word “hey” before walking on:

A wild George W. Bush appears! pic.twitter.com/sUfZ6YOhKo — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) May 18, 2017

Bush’s impromptu appearance lasted less than four seconds, but video of the moment quickly went viral.

Jones certainly appreciated the incident:

My most favorite photo bomb ever! https://t.co/RUyKrjeT3z?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313 — Emily Jones (@EmilyJonesMcCoy) May 18, 2017

As did other tweeters:

"How ya like me now?" https://t.co/OKpdJcsS25?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313 — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) May 18, 2017

@DCheverere Wait till he rolls in killing a romper. — Clay Massey (@Clay_FC) May 18, 2017