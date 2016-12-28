George Karl continues to dish on Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Damian Lillard and Carmelo Anthony

George Karl says, in his new book, that Michael Jordan was A-OK with shipping Scottie Pippen away from the Chicago Bulls and into the arms of the waiting Seattle SuperSonics. Karl says that he spoke with Jordan personally about the projected move, sending Pippen to a Seattle team with the NBA’s best record in exchange for a lottery pick, swingman Ricky Pierce and scoring stud Shawn Kemp. That MJ encouraged Karl to deal for the teammate Jordan had won three titles already with, prior to the three titles he’d win again with Pippen when the trade (ultimately) did not go through.

As with all things surrounding George Karl, and his new book, this is a little less salacious than appears upon first blush.

The excerpt, first relayed by Kurt Helin at Pro Basketball Talk, details the talk behind a proposed trade that was actively discussed by all manner of sports media even back in 1994, sending a disappointed Pippen (then best known for refusing to re-enter a Bulls playoff game after coach Phil Jackson drew a last-second, game-winning play up for rookie Toni Kukoc) to a disappointing 63-win Seattle team that had just been bounced out of the first round while a retired Michael Jordan was away playing minor league baseball in the Chicago White Sox organization:

“The Bulls saw an opportunity. Four days before the draft, Jerry Krause called. The Chicago GM, who’d visited me in Spain, had a proposal: Kemp, Pierce, and our number one for Scottie Pippen. Pippen was the best small forward, or 3, in the league.

“But with his running buddy MJ now a baseball player, maybe Pippen was a little disconnected.

“When I tried to imagine the Sonics without Shawn I knew I’d miss him, but I got pretty excited picturing Gary and Scottie teaming up on a trap; they’d smother opposing guards. But every trade prompts a debate. I was in favor of this one but I wasn’t sure.

“So I called Michael. We talked about minor-league baseball, North Carolina basketball, and golf. Then we talked about the big deal on the table. Should we do this?

“’Do it,’ he said. ‘Scottie can make your other players better. Kemp can’t.’

“So, the day before the draft, we said yes. News of the trade immediately leaked out and onto the KJR airwaves. More anger from the callers, a lot more; our fans loved Shawn. Again, [SuperSonics owner Barry] Ackerley listened. That afternoon, he called our draft headquarters in the Sonics locker room. It doesn’t feel right, he told Wally [Walker, GM]. Better wait. I had the unpleasant job of calling Krause, who was not happy. While we dragged our feet on draft day, Krause got desperate. He called to tell me the Bulls would drop the demand for our number one pick. He offered a big chunk of money in the next call. Then he called back to double it.

“Literally minutes before the draft started, Ackerley backed us out of the deal. When I delivered the bad news, Krause dropped f-bombs and called me names. We’d keep Kemp, they’d keep Pippen.”

As Karl points out, news of the trade discussion leaked to both local and national press. It wasn’t the typical arrangement of the day, and as a result Pippen (set to take a pay cut in 1994-95, making just $2.25 million in a deal that was far, far below star standard even for the era) sulked for most of the following season. An MVP candidate in 1993-94 after leading the Jordan-less Bulls to a record that nearly matched the work of the champion 1992-93 Chicago team, Pippen still played brilliantly the following season, but he reacted as most would after powerlessly hearing his professional future dragged through the rumor mill.

Kemp stayed in Seattle and produced his best year yet, averaging nearly 19 and 10 in just 32.7 minutes a game while playing 82 games. Pierce was dealt to Golden State that summer for Sarunas Marciulonis, as the team looked for two-way small forward help. The team’s pick in the 1994 draft (acquired in a deal that sent “small forward” Kendall Gill to Charlotte), the one Chicago coveted in hopes of landing Eddie Jones (selected one spot earlier by the Lakers), also went to Golden State as lithe rookie big man Carlos Rogers was made part of the Marciulonis/Pierce deal.

