George delighted to open Enugu Rangers goal account

The former Enyimba international forward claims he was pleased to score his debut goal for the Flying Antelopes in their 3-1 win over the Sani Abacha Stadium outfit on Sunday

Ifeanyi George says he was excited to have scored for Enugu Rangers in their 3-1 victory over Kano Pillars in Nigeria Professional Football League rescheduled fixture at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium last weekend.

Two early goals from Chibuzor Madu and one from the former Enyimba international forward ensured the Flying Antelopes got their first victory in the last five matches, and the attacker says the team was responsible for the emphatic victory.

"It's a great feeling that I did not only score but also put up a good showing in my first game for the club but again it was a team effort and it's great to come back to winning ways after a long time," George told NPFL website.

George was excited his partnership with Bobby Clement was seamless, and he is hoping they can go all the way to help Rangers end the 2016/17 season on a good note, unlike where they currently rank on the table.

"Myself and Bobby had worked on this combination for a while now, thank God it paid off. He is a great guy and I think we can make it work together. It's a superb combination and a great team work," said George.

The defending champions remains 20th on the table despite their 3-1 over Pillars with 17 points from 15 league games – with four games at hand.