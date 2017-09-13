Gennady Golovkin's time has finally come

LAS VEGAS — For three years, Gennady Golovkin dreamed of fighting Canelo Alvarez. Golovkin, boxing’s longest reigning champion, saw in Alvarez a kindred spirit, the opponent who could help him make the spectacular fight he so wanted to give.

As a 5-year-old in the former Soviet Union, Golovkin watched, transfixed, as ex-welterweight champion Sugar Ray Leonard moved up to middleweight and somehow lifted the title from the fearsome and seemingly invincible Marvin Hagler.

“I’m a huge, big boxing fan and Hagler and Leonard, I watched it on television when I was small and I said, ‘Wow! I want to do that,’ ” Golovkin explained.

He’d sparred with Alvarez in 2011 at the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, California, and was intrigued by the red-headed Mexican’s talent and potential. In 2014, Golovkin knew that Alvarez could be Leonard to his Hagler, Sugar Ray Robinson to his Jake La Motta.

After years of start-and-stop negotiations, Golovkin promoter Tom Loeffler of K2 finally wrapped up a deal for Saturday’s bout between the two rivals for the middleweight title on one condition: Alvarez had to defeat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 in Las Vegas.

On May 5, Loeffler phoned Golovkin and urged him to get ready to hop on a plane to attend the Alvarez-Chavez fight. Loeffler knew that if Alvarez won, as expected, there would be a post-fight news conference to announce that, finally, Golovkin-Alvarez had been signed.

Golovkin, though, refused to go when Loeffler called.

It wasn’t that he’d suddenly had cold feet. A year earlier, in May 2016, Golovkin had been ringside in Las Vegas when Alvarez had fought Amir Khan. After Alvarez blew out Khan with a devastating knockout, he ran over to where Golovkin was seated at ringside and in the ultimate display of machismo, invited Golovkin into the ring.

At the post-fight news conference that night, promoter Oscar De La Hoya rambled on and on about how he planned to contact Loeffler the next day and begin negotiations to make the fight.

It did not happen, though, and Golovkin was left at the altar, disappointed, as Alvarez fought far less competitive fights against Liam Smith and then Chavez.

Golovkin refused to make that trip on May 5 because he’d seen it all before.

“He didn’t want to be used as a prop again,” Loeffler said.

But by the next morning, Loeffler had convinced Golovkin that the deal was done, contingent upon Alvarez defeating Chavez.

Golovkin, Loeffler and trainer Abel Sanchez hopped a plane to Las Vegas for the fight and for their date with history.

Their bout for middleweight supremacy is only days away now, and Golovkin’s countenance reflects that. The match he’s been chasing for three years has finally arrived. He’s not celebrating the birth of his first daughter and second child, which occurred last Friday. He won’t even speak his daughter’s name, for fear of breaking his concentration on the task at hand.

“No talk about family,” the normally affable Golovkin said. “This is boxing. This is no game.”

View photos Gennady Golovkin, right, has been eyeing a fight with Canelo Alvarez for three years. (AP). More

Golovkin had been frustrated so frequently before. When he was fighting out of Germany, he was desperate to fight then-champion Felix Sturm. That fight never happened.

He arrived in the U.S. with only one bag, which contained his boxing gear and some clothes. He wasn’t coming for vacation. He was coming to work.

Upon his 2010 arrival in the U.S., he had his eye on Sergio Martinez, then regarded as the finest middleweight in the world. He never got close to a fight with Martinez. At various times, there was chatter about fights with Alvarez and Chavez. The answer was always the same: Thanks, but no thanks.

Now, finally, Golovkin has the opportunity he’s sought for so long. He doesn’t care that it’s in Las Vegas, the Fight Capital of the World, where so many of the sport’s most memorable fights have been held.

Read More