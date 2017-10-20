Gamecocks' rise, Lady Vols' fall reflect SEC's major changes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- When South Carolina and Mississippi State met in an all-Southeastern Conference national championship game last season, it underscored the league's dramatic transformation in the post-Pat Summitt era.

Anyone watching SEC women's basketball for the first time since Summitt stepped down in 2012 would hardly recognize it.

''There's no denying there has been a lot of change in the Southeastern Conference,'' said Andy Landers, who coached Georgia from 1979-2015 and is now an SEC Network analyst. ''For probably 25-30 years, Tennessee, Georgia and some mix of Auburn, LSU, Vanderbilt probably was the top of the league. Mississippi State and South Carolina were always at the bottom of the league.''

Not anymore.

South Carolina, which reached the NCAA Tournament just twice from 1992-2011, is the reigning national champion and has arguably the nation's top player in A'ja Wilson. The Gamecocks have earned at least a share of the last four SEC titles and are favored to win it again this season.

''I'm extremely proud of where we've come from,'' said South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, who is entering her 10th season. ''It is what fuels us.''

Mississippi State has emerged as the Gamecocks' top challenger for now. Tennessee, which won eight national titles during Summitt's tenure, has been relegated to playing catch-up. Georgia, Vanderbilt and LSU are struggling to regain the relevance they once enjoyed as annual NCAA Tournament teams.

Tennessee hasn't been to the Final Four since its 2008 national title. The Lady Vols have still reached three regional finals in five seasons under coach Holly Warlick, but lately they've taken another step back.

After going 86-20 in Warlick's first three seasons, Tennessee went 42-26 the last two years. Last season marked just the second time the Lady Vols failed to advance beyond the NCAA Tournament's round of 32 .