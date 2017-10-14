Gamecocks' late goal-line stand preserves 15-9 win over Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Parker White made all three of his field-goal attempts, including a a tiebreaking 21-yarder with 5:17 remaining, and South Carolina produced a goal-line stand Saturday in the closing seconds of a 15-9 victory over Tennessee.

After being completely shut down the entire second half, Tennessee's offense reached South Carolina's 2-yard line with nine seconds left before Jarrett Guarantano threw three straight incompletions to close the game. The game ended on a pass intended for Brandon Johnson in the right corner of the end zone.

Tennessee (3-3, 0-3 SEC) hasn't scored a touchdown in its last 10 quarters and settled for field goals after having first-and-goal on two separate drives in the first half.

''When you play good red-zone defense, it's going to give you a chance to win ballgames,'' South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said.

The Volunteers' third loss in their last four games will turn up the pressure on coach Butch Jones, who already was occupying one of the hottest seats in college football.

''I think they showed their character (today) and we'll continue to show our character in this football season,'' Jones said.

White, who had been 4 of 11 on field-goal attempts before Saturday, made his tiebreaking 21-yarder in the fourth quarter plus a 36-yarder with 1:13 left. White also had a 47-yard field goal in the second quarter.

The comeback continued Muschamp's mastery of Tennessee.

Muschamp, who coached Florida from 2011-14, now owns a career record of 6-0 against Tennessee and a 4-0 mark against Jones.

The Volunteers gave Guarantano his first career start but still couldn't awaken their dormant offense. Tennessee was off last week after a 41-0 loss to No. 4 Georgia on Sept. 30 that marked the Vols' worst home defeat since 1905 and the first time they'd been shut out since 1994.