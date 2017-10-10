Gamecocks defense starting to click at the right time

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- South Carolina's defense is making its mark at the right time, forcing turnovers and stuffing opponents to be the driving force in the Gamecocks' surprising start.

South Carolina (4-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) forced four turnovers last week, including three it returned for touchdowns in a 48-22 blowout of Arkansas last week. The Gamecocks have cut down on yardage allowed and points given up from a year ago and lead the SEC with 13 turnovers.

''We just love the ball,'' Gamecocks defensive end Dante Sawyer said Tuesday.

That was not always the case a year ago in coach Will Muschamp's first season. South Carolina's defense looked slow and generally a step behind opponents much of the year, infuriating Muschamp at times with their inability to keep opponents out of the end zone.

In the season finale, a 56-7 loss at Clemson, Muschamp gritted his teeth in the postgame when asked how to fix the Gamecocks. ''Go to work,'' he said.

South Carolina has taken that to heart. The Gamecocks are 11th nationally with 13 turnovers forced with seven interceptions and six fumbles. They'll take that ball-hawking approach into Tennessee (3-2, 0-2) on Saturday.

Linebacker Skai Moore began the defensive touchdown barrage against Arkansas with a 34-yard interception return to put the Gamecocks up 27-10. Moments later, Stephen Montac took an apparent fumble 38 yards for another touchdown, but that got overturned on review.

''I told the ref he could've let me score,'' Montac said with a smile.

The Gamecocks did not let the reversal set them back as linebacker T.J. Brunson pounced on a loose ball a few plays later and went 73 yards for a touchdown.

The defensive scoring ended with Keisean Nixon's 45-yard pick six in the fourth quarter. The three defensive scores a South Carolina record and one shy of the NCAA mark accomplished several times, including by Auburn and Florida.