The Game net worth: Rapper reveals why he plans to buy 14 of Lonzo Ball's $495 sneakers

Toyin Owoseje
The Game

Rising basketball star Lonzo Ball was accused of exploiting young fans when he unveield the ZO2, his first signature shoe under the Big Baller Brand which comes with a $495 (£383) price tag.

However, hip-hop star The Game believes naysayers are hypocritical for criticising the UCLA player efforts to build his own legacy – as the first basketball player to have a shoe brand before entering the NBA.

Trending: Pirates of the Caribbean 5 production crew reveal Johnny Depp's 'challenging' antics on set

Taking to Instagram, the Hate It Or Love It hitmaker, worth an estimated $37m, shared a lengthy post with his 8.1million followers explaining his decision to support the family-owned brand. According to the father-of-three, growing brands should be giving the chance to compete with established labels like Nike, Jordan and Gucci.

"Funny how n**gas will go and buy Gucci flops for $300-$400 with no complaints, but then complain [and] b**ch when a kid [and] his family is making a name for themselves [and] trying to grow their own brand," he wrote. "I also think about all these $500 duplicated Jordan n**gas out here going broke [and] dying over just trying to keep up with Jones's."

Don't miss: Kate Moss takes cameras inside George Michael's London home for Channel 4 documentary

The West Coast musician, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, also revealed that he has spent over $1m dollars on designer tennis shoes.

"MJ is MJ, but today I chose to support [Lonzo and] his family.... f**k how anybody feel about it... keep making memes if that's all [your] broke hatin' a** can do... maybe sometimes, people need to delete the meme app off they phone & start creating their own legacy instead of picking apart someone else's."

Most popular: War Machine trailer: Brad Pitt plays a half-witted yet determined army general in black comedy

The 37-year-old star went on to add that he was willing to put his money where his mouth was by purchasing a further 10 pairs for kids whose "parents can't afford them..... on behalf of myself & @therobinhoodproject #DatWay #TheRobinHoodProject #BigBallerBrand #itAintTrickinIfYouGotIt."

Ball's father, LaVar recently defended the price of his son's shoe telling Fox Sports:"I expected this reaction. The fact that people are losing sight – they're looking at the price tag and not understanding that Lonzo's shoe is symbolic. That comes with a price tag."

You may be interested in: