Game 7 day; Stars' goalie picture; Bobby Orr anniversary (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media.

• This photo of Connor McDavid is everything. [Global News]

• If the Washington Capitals take care of Game 7 tonight, just hand them the Stanley Cup. [Vice]

• This will be Alex Ovechkin’s 10th Game 7. The Capitals are 3-6 in the Ovi era in do-or-die games. [Washington Post]

• How big is this Game 7 in the D.C. area? Beer league hockey is cancelled. [RMNB]

• Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins has never lost a road Game 7 (5-0) in franchise history. [Pensburgh]

• The Anaheim Ducks are prepared to face their Game 7 demons tonight against the Edmonton Oilers. [OC Register]

• It’s time for Jordan Eberle and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to get on the scoresheet. [Edmonton Sun]

• This Oilers fan is supporting the team via some unique farm field art. [Oilers Nation]

• How does trading for Ben Bishop’s right affect the Dallas Stars’ goaltending picture? [Dallas Morning News]

• “The Bishop trade and eventual signing is a ‘now’ move. It’s a move with the immediate future in mind and the hopes that Dallas is a Stanley Cup contender again next season. It’s a move that is splashy and gets fans excited, while it also shows other star players, including Tyler Seguin, that Dallas is committed to building something in Texas.” [FanRag Sports]

• Everyone’s going out and getting themselves a goalie. Here’s why the Calgary Flames should go after Marc-Andre Fleury when the Penguins’ season ends. [From 80 Feet Above]

• What happens now to the New York Rangers? [New York Post]

• Will Scott Hartnell waive his no-movement clause and allow the Columbus Blue Jackets to expose him in the expansion draft? [Columbus Dispatch]

• Would Ilya Kovalchuk be a good fit with the Detroit Red Wings? [Freep]

• With Scott Darling now in Carolina, the Chicago Blackhawks need to shore up their goaltending depth this summer. [Second City Hockey]

• What can we expect from the Colorado Avalanche this summer? Said GM Joe Sakic: “There’s going to be a lot of turnover. We’re going to get some younger guys in here. We’re expecting to be a much quicker team and a much more competitive team.” [Sportsnet]

• Don’t let a tough 2016-17 season skew your view of Zach Parise’s worth to the Minnesota Wild. [Hockey Wilderness]

• Who would you want on your fantasy hockey team next season, Teuvo Teravainen or Sam Reinhart? [Dobber Hockey]

• Finally, the Bobby Orr flying goal turns 47 today.