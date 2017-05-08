Game 6: Penguins won’t have Daley, who was run over by Wilson on Saturday

Trevor Daley, after getting run over by Tom Wilson on Saturday, will not be in the Penguins’ lineup tonight in Pittsburgh against the Capitals.

Pens coach Mike Sullivan said this morning that Daley has a “lower-body injury.”

Sullivan did not say how the injury occurred, but Daley was leveled by Wilson in the first period of Game 5. The veteran defender managed to stay in the game, but his ice time was limited to just 11:09.

It’s expected that Daley will be replaced by Chad Ruhwedel, a right shot; however, Mark Streit is also a possibility.

“It’s nice to have the right-handed shot, for sure,” Sullivan said of the decision between Ruhwedel and Streit, a left shot.

“If we choose to put Mark in, he brings an element of experience. He can help us on the power play. … We know that regardless of which guy we put in our lineup, they both can help us win games.”

Another Penguins defenseman, Brian Dumoulin did not skate this morning, but Sullivan said Dumoulin will play tonight.

It’s Game 6 of the series tonight. The Penguins lead the Capitals, 3-2.



