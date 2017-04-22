In Game 3, Russell Westbrook broke the Rockets' control by exercising some of his own

Russell Westbrook and James Harden turned in another remarkable duel on Friday night, as the two Most Valuable Player candidates again went toe-to-toe down the stretch of a hard-fought Game 3. This time, though, Harden and his Houston Rockets couldn’t come up with the answer they needed to put Westbrook’s Oklahoma City Thunder on the brink of elimination.

After Westbrook missed the second of a set of free throws with 8.4 seconds remaining — the third time in the final 66 seconds of the game that he’d split a pair of freebies — Rockets swingman Trevor Ariza rebounded the ball and kicked it over to Harden with Houston trailing 115-113. Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni elected not to use a timeout, attacking an unsettled Oklahoma City defense in transition.

Harden dribbled at nightly nemesis Andre Roberson, hit him with a quick jab step and raised up to fire a 3-point with three seconds remaining. It came up just short, bouncing off the front of the rim and back off the glass before falling to the deck harmlessly as the buzzer sounded, sealing a 115-113 Thunder win that gets OKC on the board in its best-of-seven series, and cuts Houston’s lead to 2-1.

The Rockets only needed two to tie. But with Roberson in front of him, Westbrook to his right should he try to crossover and burst to the paint, Thunder center Steven Adams parked there should he make it and only three ticks left on the clock, Harden — who had missed seven of his 11 3-point tries to that point — decided pulling up was his best bet.

“We were down two, so I just wanted to get the best shot available, honestly,” he told reporters after the game. “I didn’t try to overthink it or whatnot. I just dribbled up the basketball court and I see the paint kind of close in once I passed half-court. I gave [Roberson] a little jab, and he bit for it, and I just shot the ball. I shot it with confidence. It was a little bit short.”

And, as a result, so too were the Rockets.

After undercutting his historic 51-point triple-double in Game 2 with a dismal 4-for-18 showing in the fourth quarter that allowed Houston to come back from a 15-point deficit for the win, Westbrook maintained an even keel throughout Game 3. The result was another brilliant performance — and, this time, the win:

Westbrook scored 32 points on 11-for-24 shooting to go with 13 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and five turnovers in 38 1/2 minutes for his second straight triple-double. That makes him the first player to put up consecutive triple-doubles in a playoff series since Jason Kidd in 2002, and the first to log two straight 30-plus-point triple-doubles in the postseason since Oscar Robertson in 1963.

In Game 2, Westbrook seemed to feel compelled to seize control of the proceedings in the fourth quarter because Oklahoma City got outscored by 15 points in the 7 1/2 minutes he sat, with the Thunder allowing a double-digit lead to almost completely evaporate in just two minutes of Russ rest at the end of the third quarter. After the Rockets pulled off the come-from-behind win, Westbrook said during his postgame press conference — among other things — that he needed to do a better job of trusting his teammates, and that he needed to make a more concerted effort to do so for the full 48 minutes of the game.

He managed that on Friday, nearly halving his Game 2 shot total and attempting only one 3-pointer: a pull-up from the right wing in a tie game with 10 seconds left on the shot clock and 38 seconds left in the game (you can’t totally take the Westbrook out of Westbrook, after all) that came up empty, but that Adams muscled his way to the rim to tip in for a 113-111 edge:

Fewer erratic drives and jacked shots created more space for Westbrook’s teammates to thrive. This time, they rewarded him.

Taj Gibson feasted on Ryan Anderson, knocking down pick-and-pop jumpers and throwing down dunks off face-up drives on his way to 20 points on 10-for-13 shooting. Roberson and Victor Oladipo each chipped in 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting, making two of three 3-point tries and grabbing six rebounds. Roberson, in particular, was strong, adding four dimes, three blocks and two steals while spending most of his 38 1/2 minutes shadowing Harden.

