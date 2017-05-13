Gallo gives Rangers second straight walk-off home run

Joey Gallo blasted a walk-off home run as the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics in MLB.

The Texas Rangers made it two walk-off wins in as many days in MLB, while Ervin Santana led the way for the Minnesota Twins.

After Mike Napoli crushed a three-run bomb against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, Joey Gallo matched him on Friday with a three-run homer of his own to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-2.

Santana was in fine form for the Twins, leading them past the Cleveland Indians 1-0.

The Houston Astros beat the New York Yankees 5-1, the Toronto Blue Jays shut out the Seattle Mariners 4-0 and the Tampa Bay Rays edged the Boston Red Sox 5-4.

The Atlanta Braves had an 8-4 win over the Miami Marlins, the San Diego Padres overcame the Chicago White Sox 6-3 and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the New York Mets 7-4.

The Kansas City Royals edged the Baltimore Orioles 3-2, the Chicago Cubs beat the St Louis Cardinals 3-2, the Los Angeles Dodgers had a 6-2 win over the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks crushed the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-4.

The Los Angeles Angels shut out the Detroit Tigers 7-0 and the San Francisco Giants edged a tight clash with the Cinncinati Reds 3-2 - although they needed a 17th inning to do so.

The Philadelphia Phillies-Washington Nationals game was postponed due to weather.

SANTANA STARS

Twins ace Ervin Santana spun a gem to beat the Indians. Santana tossed seven scoreless innings with just two hits and four strikeouts to improve to 6-1 this season with a 1.50 ERA. Santana is the first pitcher to allow one or fewer runs in seven starts in his team's first 32 games since Fernando Valenzuela in 1981.

SUPER SPRINGER

George Springer laid out for an impressive catch.

GLASNOW'S STRUGGLES CONTINUE

Pirates rookie Tyler Glasnow had another rough outing in his disappointing season. Glasnow was lit up for seven earned runs off of seven hits and two home runs in 2.1 innings, and now has a 7.98 ERA for the season.

CUBS AT CARDINALS

Chicago Cubs (18-17) busted out of a slump to snap the Cardinals' six-game win streak. The Cubs will try to keep it going with Jon Lester (1-1, 3.27 ERA) on the mound, while the Cardinals (19-15) will counter with Carlos Martinez (2-3, 3.86 ERA) in a battle between opening-day starters.