Gagne takes positive step down comeback trail with solid WBC outing

Considering he’s 41 years old, and hasn’t pitched in the major leagues in almost a decade, it’s seems fair to describe Eric Gagne’s MLB comeback attempt as improbable.

In fact, there’s a strong argument to be made that “improbable” doesn’t quite cut it. When the Canadian right-hander last appeared at the highest level, Evan Longoria, Clayton Kershaw, and Joey Votto were rookies. Countless careers have begun and ended since Gagne was a big leaguer.

During Canada’s World Baseball Classic game against Columbia on Saturday, Gagne showed that perhaps his comeback attempt is more than just a fever dream. Called on with the bases loaded and two out in the sixth, the 2003 Cy Young winner came into the game and promptly threw his first fastball at 93.5 mph – an impressive number considering his average velocity hadn’t cracked 93 since 2004.

Though he ultimately walked the first batter he faced to force in a run, everything rolled for Gagne from there. The former Los Angeles Dodger escaped the inning and tossed two more scoreless frames, allowing a single hit and striking out two – including Cleveland Indians third baseman Giovanny Urshela.

From a repertoire standpoint, Gagne’s offerings looked familiar. He relied on a fastball-changeup mix and sprinkled in a show-me curveball. As expected, the change was his go-to strikeout pitch which he used to register both of his punch outs.

Gagne’s velocity did dwindle as the outing went on, but asking a pitcher his age to toss more than two innings was a big ask by Canadian manager Ernie Whitt. It would have been unfair to expect him to sit 93-94 over multiple frames.

It’s certainly easy to overreact to a promising outing, but on one afternoon in Miami, Gagne’s comeback attempt went from borderline-absurd to surprisingly plausible. The Columbian lineup wasn’t exactly murderer’s row, but it was credible competition and the Canadian handled it with aplomb.

Being able to bring respectable heat is no guarantee that Gagne will find his way back to the major leagues. The minor leagues are littered with hurlers who can throw harder than Gagne, and he will be seen around the league as a high-risk, short-term solution.

There are plenty of hurdles to overcome for a successful Eric Gagne comeback, but another MLB shot sure seems a lot closer for the 41-year-old than it did yesterday. If nothing else, he’s certainly opened some eyes.