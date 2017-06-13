G.O.A.T. Grade: Definitive proof the 2017 Warriors are the Greatest Team of All Time

Everyone from Magic Johnson to Rasheed Wallace wants us to believe their championship roster would “sweep” or “run through” the 2017 Warriors, because no self-respecting former player wants to concede Golden State’s sublime playoff run cements this team as the G.O.A.T.

By any measure, the modern-day Warriors — the franchise that added Kevin Durant to a core that won 73 games the year before — belong among the game’s all-time great teams, but the Greatest of All Time? That’s up for debate. And because I’m admittedly not an ex-NBA player and have no such pride on the line, I tried to find an unbiased avenue to answer that question.

The teams most often mentioned in the G.O.A.T. discussion almost always includes the 1996 Chicago Bulls, ‘87 L.A. Lakers, ‘65 and ‘86 Boston Celtics, and ‘71 Milwaukee Bucks, but I stretched the list to 15, just to ensure nobody complains about being left off (except ‘Sheed).

In chronological order:

1964-65 Boston Celtics

1966-67 Philadelphia 76ers

1969-70 New York Knicks

1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks

1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers

1982-83 Philadelphia 76ers

1985-86 Boston Celtics

1986-87 Los Angeles Lakers

1988-89 Detroit Pistons

1995-96 Chicago Bulls

2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers

2007-08 Boston Celtics

2008-09 Los Angeles Lakers

2012-13 Miami Heat

2013-14 San Antonio Spurs

And now the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors.

We are all witnesses, even Ed Malloy. (AP) More

I’m pretty confident in this list, for three reasons:

• It covers the most dominant teams featuring every multiple-time MVP winner who won a title (Abdul-Jabbar, Russell, Jordan, Chamberlain, LeBron, Malone, Bird, Johnson, Duncan, Curry), save for Bob Pettit’s 41-win 1957-58 St. Louis Hawks that aren’t really considered legendary.

• It includes every title-winning team that won better than 75 percent of its games (the equivalent of 62 wins in 82 games), save for additional title-winning seasons submitted by similar cores.

• It represents the best team of 10 greatest players ever and almost all top-25 players in history.

Then, I ranked them in 10 objective categories to cover a wide range of topics that tend to come up during any debate about the G.O.A.T. team. Hopefully I’ve covered enough bases with these:

• Regular-season record: Obviously.

• Regular-season Offensive Rating: Because it’s a per-100-possessions scoring measure and excludes a change of pace in the game over the years, this measure gives us a good indication of how an offense stacks up against in-season contemporaries and great teams of the past.

• Regular-season Defensive Rating: The same, but for defense.

• Regular-season Net Rating: How dominant was a team within a given season? Few in NBA history have ever outscored opponents by double digits per 100 possessions over a full season.

• Playoff record: Duh.

• Playoff point differential: How badly did a team lay the smackdown during the postseason?

• Playoff opponent win percentage: What kind of competition did they face en route to a title?

• Number of MVPs on the roster: Because most players on teams from the past decade aren’t eligible for the Hall of Fame, this gives us the best feel for a team’s truly transcendent players.

• Number of All-Stars in that championship season: This should give us a good read for the number of players on the roster who were playing at an elite level in the campaign in question.

• Total All-Stars, past, present or future: There are any number of ways to weigh the depth of a roster, but having an idea of how many other players either made an All-Star team in the past or went on to make one is probably the simplest measure of how deep a team actually was.

Now, if you’re willing to accept those determining factors as a good measuring stick for comparing teams across generations, consider this: The 2017 Warriors ranked first or tied for first in five of those 10 categories; no other team led more than two. Here’s the breakdown:

