His future, his terms: How the Celtics granted Kyrie Irving's wish

Kyrie Irving is finally out from under LeBron James’ immense shadow but has been thrust into another situation from which he cannot hide. Irving was always going to be scrutinized for having the audacity to abandon the greatest player of this generation. But the Cleveland Cavaliers granted him the best possible reward for his discontent by placing him on a Boston Celtics franchise that is not only ready to win but has such a history for grooming legends and establishing Hall-of-Fame legacies that nearly every possible cool jersey number is hanging in the rafters.

Based on his past, Irving won’t be intimidated by the latest challenge in a career that has never been free from pressure. Irving wasn’t just drafted first overall in 2011, he went to an organization that was still stumbling from James’ departure and had to deal with non-stop, unfair comparisons to a player who – despite his presence, at the time, in Miami – never really went away. The Cavaliers were awful in those early years but Irving had already shown enough ability that when James decided to come back home a superstar sidekick with a signature shoe and famous alter-ego was already in place.

And though he had little understanding of how to win before James arrived, Irving had to expedite the learning process in order for the Cavaliers to legitimately contend for championships. The duo’s first attempt at a ring was interrupted by Irving’s fractured kneecap in the 2015 NBA Finals. But Irving not only returned a year later to assist James on the greatest comeback in Finals history but he also nailed the clinching – and career-defining – shot, only a few feet away from very spot where he was injured.

A loss to the “light-years ahead” Golden State Warriors and the uncertainty surrounding James’ future beyond this season put Irving in a quandary entering this summer. Does he play out another season with James, possibly reach another Finals and lose to again to Golden State, and then have to be forced to clean up the mess James left behind once again? Or does he take a chance on his own career, on his own belief that he can, indeed, be the front man on a title contender, and make the unpopular decision to ask out of what he helped build?

Kyrie Irving is headed to the Celtics after six seasons in Cleveland. (Getty) More

Irving has taken heat for choosing the latter, with his competitiveness and desire to win questioned by those who cannot comprehend why someone would want to leave James and the Finals runs that come from being his teammate. But for someone who has had a mostly charmed NBA existence and is accustomed to having situations work out in his favor – he went No. 1 out of Duke despite missing most of the season with injury, James chose to spend the remainder of his prime years in Cleveland with him – taking a gamble on his career was hardly a risk.

The Cavaliers, despite minimal leverage, made a favorable deal for their present and future, newly hired general manager Koby Altman handling his first crisis situation with aplomb. Cleveland hauled in a prolific scorer in Isaiah Thomas, a rugged defender in Jae Crowder, a promising young Croatian big man in Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn 2018 first-round pick that Celtics president Danny Ainge had previously been unwilling to sacrifice. But Altman also spared Irving the difficulty of joining a lousy team with no hope like the New York Knicks, or a mediocre team like the Phoenix Suns that would’ve had to gut their talent to acquire him. No, Irving landed in Boston, one of the few teams that has a chance at winning the Eastern Conference and losing to Golden State in the Finals. Irving won’t have to do all of the heavy lifting with Gordon Hayward around. Al Horford is there for the dirty work and the leadership. At 25, Irving is young enough to grow with a young core led by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. And, by playing under the point-guard-friendly system of Celtics coach Brad Stevens, Irving will have a chance to see his talents exploited like never before.

Read More