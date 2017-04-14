Funeral arrangements set for Steelers' chairman Dan Rooney

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2012, file photo Dan Rooney watches warm ups before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles in Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced Mr. Rooney died Thursday, Apr. 13, 2017. He was 84. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- The funeral arrangements are set for Pittsburgh Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney, and they include a public viewing at Heinz Field.

Team spokesman Burt Lauten says that will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the PNC Champions Club at the stadium.

Rooney's funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Cathedral in the city's Oakland section.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday ordered the Commonwealth flag to be flown at half-staff across Pennsylvania to honor Rooney, who died Thursday at 84.

The family is asking that memorial contributions be made to Rooney's alma mater, Duquesne University, or the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Rooney is survived by his wife, Patricia, and seven of the couple's nine children.