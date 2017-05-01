Front-Office Insider: Ranking the top free-agent point guards

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, ranks the top point guards in this offseason’s free-agent class.

THE BEST

1. Stephen Curry

Age in free agency: 29

Insider info

Being All-NBA and winning MVP the previous two seasons make Curry eligible for the new designated veteran player contract.

Curry can sign a max contract starting at 35 percent of the salary cap, which is $35.3 million annually, and for a total of $207 million. Under the old CBA, Curry would have been a Tier 2 max player and limited to a starting salary of $30.3 million for a total of $175 million.

Expect Golden State to leave its $18 million free-agent cap hold on the books and sign Curry once their own free agents (Kevin Durant and Ian Clark) are re-signed.

2. Chris Paul (early termination option)

Age in free agency: 32

Insider info

While the new designated player contract will likely reward the Warriors Steph Curry, the new over 38 rule benefits the Clippers Chris Paul.

With the change of the rule (previously over 36) Paul can now sign for five years (instead of four) with a starting salary of $35.3 million.

While Paul remains one of the elite PG, the soon to be 32-year-old will be earning $35.3 million, $38.1 million, $40.9 million, $43.8 million and $46.6 million during the course of his contract.

Without a young point guard waiting in the wings and with limited cap flexibility, expect Paul to be re-signed in the early days of July.

Kyle Lowry will likely opt out of his deal and put the pressure on the Raptors. (AP) More

3. Kyle Lowry (player option)

Age in free agency: 31

Insider info

Expect Lowry to opt out of his $12 million contract for next season. He’ll have seven days from the date of the Raptors’ final playoff game to make a decision.

Toronto will have to decide what the financial commitment should be for a 31-year-old who has ranked No. 2 in minutes per game the past two seasons.

The franchise will also have to weigh whether the new contract is a reward for past All-Star seasons or future production.

While Cory Joseph filled in admirably when Lowry was sidelined with a wrist injury this season, Toronto will be limited from a cap perspective and with what could be available in the market if Lowry is not brought back.

4. George Hill

Age in free agency: 31

Insider info

Hill, who has been the engine for Utah when healthy, was the missing piece for the Jazz, who came close to a playoff berth last season.

But health has been his issue. For the second time in three seasons, Hill played less than 50 regular-season games.

Since 2014-15, Hill has battled knee and left-toe problems, and most recently has dealt with a groin injury.

When Hill has been out of the lineup, Utah has struggled.

Hill should see his pay double from his current $8 million salary, but Utah will be cognizant of their salary-cap situation in July and in the future.

Though Utah ranked 30th in salary this season, the Jazz will likely jump into the top 10 next season when the Rudy Gobert extension begins and after All-Star Gordon Hayward’s free agency.

5. Jeff Teague

Age in free agency: 29

Insider info

Teague is durable, solid and consistent.

He’s in his prime, has missed only three games the past two seasons and rebounded from a slow start this year.

Teague’s $13.2 million cap hold will have the Pacers right at the $101 million salary cap for next season.

With Paul George likely becoming a free agent after the 2017-18 season, Indiana will face a summer of uncertainty starting with the potential high cost of Teague.

6. Jrue Holiday

Age in free agency: 27

Insider info

Holiday has some considerable leverage with the Pelicans.

After the acquisition of DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans’ choices will come down to retaining the point guard at a high cost or using the roughly $10 million in cap space to find a replacement.

