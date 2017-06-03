Friday's Sports in Brief

PENN STATE

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Penn State's former president and two other ex-administrators were sentenced to at least two months in jail for failing to report a child sexual abuse allegation against Jerry Sandusky a decade before his arrest engulfed the university in scandal and brought down football coach Joe Paterno.

''They ignored the opportunity to put an end to his crimes when they had a chance to do so,'' Judge John Boccabella said as he lambasted the three defendants and the Hall of Fame coach over a delay that prosecutors say enabled Sandusky to molest four more boys.

Former President Graham Spanier, 68, was sentenced to four to 12 months, with the first two in jail and the rest under house arrest. He was convicted of child endangerment. Former athletic director Tim Curley, 63, received a sentence of seven to 23 months, with three in jail. Former vice president Gary Schultz, 67, was given six to 23 months, with two months behind bars. They pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

The three are to report to jail July 15. They all apologized in the courtroom to Sandusky's victims before the sentences were handed down.

TIGER WOODS

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Video from a Florida jail shows a barefoot and handcuffed Tiger Woods performing two breath tests after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

In video released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Woods uses the slurred speech and unsteadiness described by Jupiter Police who arrested him early Monday. Woods mumbles responses to an officer's questions, describing his hair as ''mostly brown and fading.''

Woods asks what the case is about and repeatedly needs instructions to blow into the breath machine. The officer and breath-test technician laugh when Woods says he ''can't unlock my two bracelets.''

While seated and handcuffed, Wood agrees to a urine test but asks, ''How am I going to hold it?''

The breath tests registered a 0.0 blood-alcohol level. Woods has blamed ''an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.''

SOCCER

NEW YORK (AP) - A former Guatemalan judge pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy in the global soccer corruption probe, admitting that he accepted bribes from a company trying to secure sports marketing contracts.

Hector Trujillo, 63, took hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes for sports marketing contracts, U.S. prosecutors said.

Trujillo was general secretary of Guatemala's soccer federation when he was arrested in December 2015 in Port Canaveral, Florida, while taking a Disney cruise with his family.

As he pleaded guilty in Brooklyn federal court, Trujillo admitted taking bribes and agreed not to contest any sentence less than four years and nine months in prison. He spoke through a Spanish interpreter, saying his crimes occurred between 2009 and 2016. He said the bribes were paid by a Miami, Florida, sports marketing company to help it secure contracts through current and future negotiations. He said he received bribes in 2010 and 2014 and paid some of the proceeds to others. He said he never notified the soccer federation that he had received payments.

As part of the plea, Trujillo agreed to forfeit $175,000. Free on bail, he has been staying in Miami.

U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen set sentencing for Sept. 20.

PRO BASKETBALL

MIAMI (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation said Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat have agreed on the next steps to remove him from the roster and the team's salary cap.

The person said Bosh's issues with blood clots have been determined as a career-ending injury situation, which will allow the Heat cap relief going forward - adding that Bosh cannot play for Miami again but may still seek medical clearance from another club if he decides he wants to play elsewhere. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been announced publicly.

Bosh remains on the Heat roster and will stay there until the team needs his cap space.

He has not played since February 2016. Bosh's 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons were shortened by bouts with blood clots.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Thunder center Enes Kanter's father has been detained in Turkey, the country's official news agency reported.

Mehmet Kanter was detained in his Istanbul home for an investigation undertaken by a prosecutor's office in northwestern Turkey, according to the Anadolu news agency. He is being sent to Tekirdag province for questioning. In Turkey, people are detained, then prosecutors may seek an arrest pending trial or release the detainee.

