Freshman football player dies after morning workout

KENT, Ohio (AP) -- A freshman football player at Kent State University has died following a morning workout.

The university says paramedics transported Tyler Heintz to a hospital following football conditioning drills at Dix Stadium on Tuesday.

The Portage County coroner confirmed his death that evening.

Heintz was from Kenton and was recruited from Kenton High School as an offensive lineman.

His former high school sent a tweet Tuesday saying they were ''shocked and bewildered'' after his death.