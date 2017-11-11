Frericks has 23, 16; No. 16 Missouri women top Quinnipiac

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Jordan Frericks had 23 points and 16 rebounds, Cierra Porter added 15 points on five 3-pointers and No. 16 Missouri rebounded after losing its season opener to pull away from Quinnipiac 66-51 on Saturday.

Porter and Joran Chavis sandwiched 3-pointers around a Frericks layup in the final 40 seconds of the third quarter to give the Tigers (1-1) are 51-41 lead. Frericks opened the fourth with a 3-point play and the Bobcats (0-2) never seriously challenged. Frericks had 10 points in the final period.

Missouri made 8 of 12 shots in the third quarter, including three treys and finished 12 of 24 in the second half. Quinnipiac shot 35 percent in the second half after making just 4 of 14 shots in the fourth quarter.

Sophie Cunningham, who surpassed 1,000 points in Friday's loss to Western Kentucky, added 11 points for the Tigers.

Sarah Shewan had 14 points off the bench for the Bobcats and Aryn McClure added 13.