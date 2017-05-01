Is free agent Jamaal Charles' long wait about to end? He'll visit the Broncos

Jamaal Charles has had a remarkable NFL career, but that didn’t mean his phone was blowing up when he became a free agent.

Charles has been a free agent since the Kansas City Chiefs parted ways with him a couple months ago, but he finally might be close to signing. And it’s with a team very familiar to the Chiefs.

Reports from ESPN and NFL Network said Charles will visit the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. The Broncos are familiar with Charles too, after facing him twice a season as AFC West rivals.

The Broncos needed some tailback depth, but didn’t draft anyone until the sixth round of last week’s draft. Like some other veterans, Charles had to wait for teams to see if they landed a back in a deep draft before his market picked up.

While a visit doesn’t mean Charles will sign, it would make sense. Presumably Charles won’t get a large contract, but his track record is phenomenal. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro. His 5.5 yards per rushing attempt is second for any running back in NFL history , behind only Marion Motley. Jim Brown is next on the list, at 5.2.

The question is, what does Charles have left? He has played just eight games over the last two seasons due to injuries. He came back slow last season from a torn ACL the season before. For a back whose calling card is speed, the lower body injuries are a concern.

The Broncos wouldn’t be looking for Charles to be the lead back. That’s C.J. Anderson’s job. However, perhaps Charles could be a nice change-of-pace back. He has waited a while for someone to give him another shot.

