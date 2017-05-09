How Freddie Freeman went from a dependable player into one of the game's elite hitters

At the start of the 2016 season, the league had what seemed like a clear read on Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman. From 2011 through 2015, Freeman’s first four full seasons in the majors, he was a great hitter and an on-base machine with modest power. In those four seasons, he slashed .286/.368/.467, with per-year averages of 21 homers, 32 doubles and 85 RBI. Those years covered Freeman’s early and mid-20s, with 2016 set to be his age-26 season. There was little reason to expect him to develop into a top-flight power hitter except his growth into his physical prime. Despite his age, he already had more than 3,000 plate appearances under his belt, and four full seasons of being the same great hitter, but not that powerful.

Freeman churned out line drives with extreme regularity, posting the second-highest line-drive rate in the majors across those four years, trailing only Joey Votto. Something changed in Freeman last year, though. He still stroked line drives with the best of them, posting a 29.1% line-drive rate, the second-best mark of his career. He significantly cut down on ground balls and increased his fly-ball rate. More than two-fifths of the balls Freeman put in play last year were fly balls, and just shy of one-fifth of those left the yard. The result? He hit 34 homers, besting his previous career high by 11. With 11 homers to his name already this season, Freeman is comfortably on pace to set another career record. No matter where he ends up, he has turned himself into one of the league’s truly elite hitters thanks to his sustainable power surge.

Since the start of last season, there are four players who have cleared the .300/.400/.500 thresholds. They are Mike Trout, Paul Goldschmidt, Freeman and Votto. Freeman leads that group in homers, quite comfortably, with 45. If he manages a couple of extra-base hits in the next few days, he’ll also be the only one of the four with a slugging percentage north of .600. Since the start of last season, there are two players with a weighted runs created plus of better than 160, which means they’ve been 60% more productive than an average player. That duo is Trout and Freeman.

Since the start of last season, six players have an fWAR of 8.0 or better. You can probably guess at least two of them. Joining Trout and Freeman are Kris Bryant, Mookie Betts, Corey Seager and Josh Donaldson. Take Freeman out of the equation, and the other five players have combined for six top-three MVP finishes, including three wins (Donaldson in 2015, Trout and Bryant in 2016). No player in the majors has a better isolated slugging percentage, dating back to last season, than Freeman’s .288. It’s not a stretch to say that from Opening Day 2016 through the present day, Freeman has been the best hitter on the planet not named Mike Trout.

It’s clear that the offseason between 2015 and 2016 is a line of demarcation in Freeman’s career. Using that as our dividing point, let’s consider a few factors that help explain Freeman’s rise. One facet of Freeman’s game that is quite striking is that, even though he has maintained a high walk rate over the last two seasons, (12.8% last year, 16.9% so far this year), he’s not a particularly patient hitter. Freeman had a swing rate of 52.5% last year, and he’s at exactly 50% this year. What’s more, he has offered at more than 80% of pitches in the zone both of the last two seasons. Going back to 2011, Freeman’s first full year in the majors, there have been 14 instances of a hitter posting a z-swing rate, the frequency with which a hitter swings at strikes, of 80% or higher. Two of those belong to Freeman, and most of the others are owned by famous free swingers like Josh Hamilton, Delmon Young, Vladimir Guerrero and Carlos Gomez. Unlike those hitters, Freeman will lay spit on pitches out of the zone far more often than not. He’s just not going to wait around, though, if he gets a pitch he likes. That tendency has increased the last two seasons, with great results.

Let’s take a look at this in chart form. The first two are Freeman’s swing rates by zone, courtesy of Brooks Baseball. I’ve separated 20112015 Freeman and 20162017 Freeman into two separate charts. He was always aggressive when pitches came in the zone, but he has taken that to new heights the last two years, particularly on low strikes.

