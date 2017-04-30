Freddie Freeman: “I think [Miller Park is] a bad-lit Little League field.”

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is happy his Braves will be leaving Miller Park on Sunday. Despite batting .250/.338/.531 with five home runs in 74 career plate appearances at Miller Park, Freeman is not a fan of the ballpark, calling it a “bad-lit Little League field,” ESPN reports. “I can’t see anything here,” Freeman added.

Freeman continued:

I’m just glad it’s three games and out. I don’t see the ball well, at all. I don’t understand that [lighting problem]. Arizona’s [lighting in a retractable dome] is great. I feel like Little League fields are lit better than this. Obviously they have no problem because their guys are hitting. I guess you get used to it. Our lights at SunTrust [Park] are awesome. Turner Field was a little dark. … It just seems like I can never barrel balls up here [at Miller Park] consistently. It’s like seeing dark balls coming in.

As ESPN points out, Freeman has enjoyed success particularly recently at Miller Park, entering Sunday with a .391 batting average there over the past two seasons.

