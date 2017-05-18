Frazier's 4 RBIs, homers by Bell, Jaso lift Bucs over Nats

Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Bell, left, is greeted by third base coach Joey Cora, center, after hitting a two-run home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Tanner Roark, right, in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Adam Frazier had a career-high four RBIs, Josh Bell and John Jaso homered, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled to a 10-4 victory over the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Frazier hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and a two-run single in the seventh to help the Pirates pull away after Jaso's solo home run in the fifth inning broke a 4-4 tie. Frazier, the leadoff hitter, is 10 for 20 in his last four games.

Bell, a rookie batting cleanup for the first time in his brief career, opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning. It was the switch-hitter's fourth in six games and team-high ninth of the season.

Andrew McCutchen and Chris Stewart each had two of the Pirates' 13 hits. Jaso, who has three home runs, drove in two runs as Pittsburgh took two of three from the NL East-leading Nationals and won for the fourth time in five games.

The Nationals' Daniel Murphy had two hits, including his seventh home run, a solo shot in the second inning. Washington has lost five of its last six road games.

Tyler Glasnow (2-3) got the win despite allowing four runs - two earned - and three hits in five innings. He had six strikeouts and three walks. He was hammered for seven runs in 2 1/3 innings in a loss at Arizona in his previous outing.

Tanner Roark (3-2) was tagged for seven runs in five innings to remain winless in his last four starts. Roark also walked four, the fifth time in six starts he has allowed at least three bases on balls.

KANG LOSES APPEAL

Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang, who has been on the restricted list since spring training, lost his appeal Thursday of a suspended two-year prison sentence in his native South Korea for fleeing the scene after crashing a car into the guardrail while driving drunk.

Kang had sought to lower the punishment to a fine. His lawyers have called the suspended prison term issued in March a potential ''death sentence'' to his career, blaming it for visa issues that have prevented him from joining the Pirates.

Team president Frank Coonelly said in a statement that it ''would be premature'' to comment on the ruling.

GETTING A BREATHER

Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman was not in the starting lineup after going 5 for 31 in his last eight games, a slide that dropped his batting average to .374 from .435. However, Zimmerman came into the game in the sixth inning as part of a double switch and was 1 for 2 with a double.

UP NEXT

Nationals: LHP Gio Gonzalez (3-1, 2.46 ERA) faces Braves RHP R.A. Dickey (3-3, 4.22) on Friday night at Atlanta in the opener of a three-game series.

Pirates: Begin a three-game home series Friday night with the Philadelphia Phillies as rookie RHP Trevor Williams (2-2, 6.41) starts against RHP Jeremy Hellickson (4-1, 3.71).