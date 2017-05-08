Francisco Rodriguez blew another save

Tigers closer Francisco Rodriguez blew his fourth save of the season on Sunday as the Athletics walked off 8-6 winners. Rodriguez started the bottom of the ninth inning in Oakland tasked with preserving a one-run lead, but walked Rajai Davis, allowed a game-tying double, then served up the walk-off two-run home run to Ryon Healy.

The Athletics also defeated the Tigers in walk-off fashion on Saturday, with Adam Rosales hitting a walk-off two-run single off of Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, 35, now has an ugly 8.49 ERA with a 13/5 K/BB ratio in 11 2/3 innings thus far. One wonders if this latest outing will prompt manager Brad Ausmus to take Rodriguez out of the closer’s role. Justin Wilson in particular has pitched well enough to merit the official role as closer, as he has a 1.42 ERA with a 21/4 K/BB ratio in 12 2/3 innings. Shane Greene (1.74 ERA) and Alex Wilson (2.25 ERA) have also pitched well in relief.

