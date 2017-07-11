Fox Sports suffers wardrobe malfunction during Mayweather-McGregor news conference

One minute Conor McGregor was speaking, and the next minute Karyn Bryant was wearing a robe.

Midway through Tuesday’s news conference promoting the Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fight, Fox’s broadcast cut off temporarily. The screen went fuzzy, vertical colored lines filled the screen and then the shot cut to Fox Sports anchor Bryant taking off a white robe covering the blue dress that she was wearing during the broadcast. Former fighter and co-anchor Kenny Florian adjusted his outfit as well, straightening out his sports coat and collar.





Live TV isn’t easy, and with efforts to bleep out Mayweather and McGregor’s explicit language during the news conference, Fox Sports had a challenging task at hand. Unfortunately for Bryant, the producers struggled.

The internet, however, loved the moment.





@KarynBryant looks like she got caught with her hand in the cookie jar — White belt MMA (@WhitebeltMMA) July 11, 2017





That robe looked comfy @KarynBryant! Ha, gotta love live TV. I'm guessing the studio must by cold. — Eddie Pappani (@TheShowEddie) July 11, 2017





@KarynBryant what brand robe was that? Asking for a friend — Michael $ap (@LordTreeSap) July 11, 2017





And Bryant responded like a champ.

These studios are freezing!! https://t.co/r2uNREu7sn — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) July 11, 2017



