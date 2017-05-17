Fox Sports host Kristine Leahy calls LaVar Ball comments ‘disrespectful to women’

Today’s trip to the weird LaVar Ball media circus takes us to Fox Sports, where Ball took to The Herd with Colin Cowherd and proceeded to say a lot of stuff per usual and get into an argument with co-host Kristine Leahy.

Ball was in the middle of discussing how many $495 Big Baller Brand sneakers he’s sold so far (“I’ve sold a good amount, to me”) when Leahy interjected to ask how many.

“Stay in your lane,” Ball responded, which ignited a bizarre, argumentative back and forth during which he drove home the point that Leahy “scares [him] to death.”

“My problem is you are a hater,” Ball said, continuing to talk over her.

“I have a right to say what shirt I want to wear,” Leahy contended, adding that she felt Ball was being disrespectful to her and to women.

The exchange lasted a couple of minutes, and Leahy argued that she felt Big Baller Brand should consider catering to women. Ball was dismissive and said his brand was not a “women’s company.”

Later on, Ball took a shot at Jason Whitlock: “I don’t think he can comment on anything but snacks.”

Leahy then interjected again: “So you disrespect women and people for their weight?”

Listen to the full segment below.

If you’re exhausted by this LaVar Ball news cycle, trust that you are not alone.