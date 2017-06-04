Fowles scores 26 points, undefeated Lynx rout Storm 100-77

SEATTLE (AP) -- Sylvia Fowles scored 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting, Rebekkah Brunson made 9 of 10 shots from the field and finished with 21 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Seattle Storm 100-77 on Saturday night.

Lindsay Whalen added 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, and Seimone Augustus had 13 points for Minnesota (7-0). The Lynx have won 10 of 11 games against the Storm (4-2).

After Seattle's Crystal Langhorne opened the scoring with a 3-point play, Fowles made back-to-back layups to give the Lynx the lead for good. Plenette Pierson's basket gave Minnesota a 34-23 lead early in the second quarter and Seattle trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Langhorne and Alysha Clark scored 16 points apiece and combined to shoot 13 of 16 from the field for the Storm. The rest of the team shot just 34 percent (16 of 47).

The Lynx outrebounded Seattle 31-21 while shooting 59.4 percent from the field, including 7 of 14 from 3-point range, and hitting 11 of 14 from the free-throw line.

---

