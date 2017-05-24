Fowles' 21 points, 13 rebounds lead Lynx past Sun 80-78

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Sylvia Fowles had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Connecticut Sun 80-78 on Tuesday night.

Seimone Augustus added 16 points, including nine in the third quarter, for the Lynx (4-0).

Morgan Tuck hit a 3-pointer from the wing to pull Connecticut to 80-78 with 19.8 seconds left and Lindsay Whalen missed two free throws at the other end. After a timeout, Connecticut worked the ball around but a jump ball was called with 2.2 seconds left. The Sun gained possession but weren't able to get off a shot.

Maya Moore added 12 points, six rebounds and five assists for Minnesota, which is ranked second in the AP power poll. Rebekkah Brunson grabbed seven rebounds to move into fourth on the all-time WNBA list.

Jasmine Thomas made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 18 points for 11th-ranked Connecticut (0-3). Jonquel Jones added 16 points and Tuck finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Minnesota has won 21 straight games in the month of May since 2012.