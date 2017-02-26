Fowler finally makes it easy in Honda Classic victory

Rickie Fowler lines up a putt on the first hole during the final round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) -- Rickie Fowler made it interesting Sunday for as long as it took him to make two big putts to pull away in the Honda Classic.

Staked to a four-shot lead, Fowler putted into a sprinkler hole, hit a tee shot into the water and watched a big lead shrink to one early on the back nine. He answered with consecutive birdie putts of 40 and 25 feet and closed with a 1-over 71 for a four-shot victory.

Fowler won for the first time in 13 months.

The ones chasing Fowler had the biggest problems with the closing stretch at PGA National. Gary Woodland had to settle for a tie for second when he laid up into the water on the par-5 18th and made bogey.