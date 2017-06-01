Four WR That Will Test the Raiders in 2017

With the drafting of Conley and Melifonwu, the Raiders look to the rookies to solidify the secondary. For the most part, the Raiders back four struggles with coverage. While some of the blame could fall upon the lack of pass rush, these defensive backs needed to hear the dissatisfaction as well. 2017 promises to be another challenge, as other talented receivers arrive. These four wideouts possess the desire to torch anyone.

Odell Beckham (Giants): Granted his behavior and moodiness can overshadow his immense talent. Yet, Beckham excels all over the field. If the play calls for a nine yard dig, count on it happening with quickness. On the other hand, if he needs to run a post from the slot, that’s six points. Beckham’s acceleration gains acceleration. Moreover, his hands rank among the league’s best. With that said, Sean Smith may want to cover someone else. In addition, Beckham is Manning’s first read. Expect targets.

Jarvis Landry (Dolphins): Ironically, Beckham’s LSU teammate finds a spot on this list for different reasons. While Beckham’s electricity scares defense, Landry wins with precision and technique. In other words, Landry breaks cornerbacks with crisp route-running and exceptional hands. Meaning, he’ll work his way down the field, instead of going vertical.

Dez Bryant (Cowboys): Although Bryant’s favorite, Tony Romo now works in the booth, his production does not suffer. In fact, last year, his yards per reception jumped three yards (from 12.9 to 15.9) As a result, teams often given Bryant a cushion. They are content with surrendering small gains. On the other hand, Sean Smith can cover him. He’d be better off getting physical with Bryant. The Cowboys wideout doesn’t possess the wiggle that most have. Believe it or not, this is a matchup that Smith could win.

Julian Edelman (Patriots): On paper, Edelman doesn’t look like much of a threat. This is why games aren’t played on paper. If Bryant is the type of receiver that Sean Smith succeeds against, Edelman is a nightmare. Living underneath, Edelman’s shiftiness creates separation in the slot, leaving corners behind. Plus, Tom Brady will trust Edelman in every situation.

In reality, the Raiders secondary will be more consistent in 2017. Honestly, they cannot be less. While an influx of speed and youth invigorates the offense, the need remains. Amerson and Smith must play better the entire season, with no let down. Furthermore, playing well versus the above four wideouts bodes well for an outstanding season in Oakland.

The post Four WR That Will Test the Raiders in 2017 appeared first on Cover32.