Four Corners: Who's the second-best player in the East?

LeBron James is mad right now — very, very mad! — and the Cleveland Cavaliers have been struggling enough of late that they find themselves looking for answers in some very odd places. But even amid the relative turmoil of a 7-8 January — and, most notably, the fact that LeBron is leading the league in minutes and playing more than he has since leaving Miami, which was totally not the plan — the fact remains that the Cavs are the class of the Eastern Conference, and LeBron its clear best player, until proven otherwise.

Sometimes, though, it is nice to look away from seeming inevitability and focus on other things and people who are good. Who else is good in the East? Like, really, really good?

The topic for this week’s Four Corners roundtable: Who’s the second-best player in the Eastern Conference? Here’s who the BDL staff picked; let’s hear your choices in the comments.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Basketball contest now | Free NBA Yahoo Cup entry]

***

Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls

In the absence of leadership, a winning record, good cheer, and basic basketball tact, we bring you Jimmy Butler: Second-Best Player in the East.

At this point in his season, JB is best known for his significant role in the strife that has plagued the Bulls of late, part of the two-man chorus with Dwyane Wade that not only likes to chortle from the sidelines at Bulls shootarounds each day, but pitch an itch in the locker room after embarrassing losses to the likes of the Atlanta Hawks.

What was worrying in 2015-16, as an emerging Butler chafed alongside holdovers Joakim Noah and Derrick Rose, has now become obvious in 2016-17: Butler, at this point in his career, is not fit to lead a good basketball team. Mark Wahlberg told him he was a good boy, and it all went to hell after that.

With those failings in place, Butler is left to rely on a rather enviable batch of hallmarks. Name anyone in the East up to and including LeBron, and JB probably has their number in a one-on-one game.

His ball-handling outpaces Giannis Antetokounmpo in the half-court and in an individual battle, and it especially makes Paul George’s perimeter work pale in comparison. He has the length and sturdiness to outlast John Wall or Isaiah Thomas. His defense shames that of DeMar DeRozan, and what is Kyle Lowry if not a mini-Jimmy Butler?

(Goodness, I hope Kyle Lowry never reads this.)

Friday’s insipid, obvious showing in a similarly embarrassing loss to Miami (1-for-13 shooting, three points) following The Great Chicago Outrage dimmed Butler’s averages to 24.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game. But he remains a perfect amalgamation of all you’d want from a combination of the candidates for the East’s answer to Deborah Kerr.

You can write the Bulls off while still thinking they’ll make some noise this season. This group can still make the playoffs and take a team like the Cavaliers to seven games in the first round, in a series to which we’d all pay diligent and strict attention before completely forgetting that it ever took place by the time the Conference Finals start. The Bulls, and Butler, will be long gone by then.

Jimmy Butler is the reason why the Chicago Bulls get to talk out of both sides of its mouth. For better, or worse. — Kelly Dwyer

***

View photos The Wizards have been on fire, thanks in part to John Wall’s superstar play. (Getty Images) More

John Wall, Washington Wizards

It can be frustrating to expect so much of a young player and see him fulfill enough of his potential to impress but not so much as to satisfy. For several years, Wall has been that guy. The No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft joined the Wizards as a potential franchise-changer, a point guard with the skills to be elite at both ends and the athleticism to help redefine the position. Yet Wall’s first six seasons featured enough injuries to derail his ascent, and he rated as merely very good, not great, despite making the Eastern Conference All-Star team in each of the three seasons before this one.