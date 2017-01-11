Four Corners: Who's the biggest disappointment in the NBA?

There’s been plenty of awesome stuff in the NBA this season: the nightly superheroics of James Harden and Russell Westbrook; the Golden State Warriors being a league-best source of incineration that can still delightfully burn itself; and, of course, Giannis and JoJo. It’s been fun!

This week’s Four Corners, however, turns attention to that which been less than dope. The topic on the roundtable: What has been the biggest disappointment of the 2016-17 NBA season? Here’s what’s bummed out the BDL crew. Share your picks in the comments below.

The Portland Trail Blazers

I guess we should’ve seen this coming.

The Blazers signed Evan Turner and Festus Ezeli for a combined $85 million, and true to form, they’ve combined for all of 0.6 win shares this season. Of course, Portland had to spend its $24 million in cap space on someone this past summer, since tying up the core that won them 44 games and a playoff series last season will take them over the cap for the foreseeable future. But Turner and Ezeli?

Still, this is, by and large, the same team that was arguably the league’s biggest surprise last season. And it’s difficult to pinpoint the precise nature of the problem in Portland. Last year’s most effective lineup — the starting unit of Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Mo Harkless, Al-Farouq Aminu and Mason Plumlee — is outscoring opponents by double digits per 100 possessions again this season. Swap Allen Crabbe for Aminu, who has missed 18 games due to injury, and that lineup is still outperforming the opposition by 10.3 points-per-100.

In fact, four of Portland’s top six most-utilized lineups are in the black, and the other two are operating at a negligible loss. Like it or not, the problems begin when Turner and, to a lesser degree, Noah Vonleh take the court. Blazers coach Terry Stotts has yet to find a two-man combo involving Turner that can outperform opponents. When Turner and Lillard share the floor, it’s a disaster, and you don’t even want to know what happens when Turner and Vonleh play together.

The Blazers weren’t good defensively last season, their 105.6 defensive rating ranking 20th in 2015-16, but that was still almost four points-per-100 better than they are now. They still rank among the league’s three best teams at defending the rim, as they did last season, but opponents are shooting at a higher percentage from almost every other zone on the floor. That’s what can happen when you mix a third defensive liability to a backcourt that already featured two.

We should’ve seen this coming. Just not to the degree that Portland (17-23) is on pace for 34 wins and battling the Sacramento Kings for an eighth seed. There is still time for a fix. It just might involve coming to the realization that your $85 million investment was not money well spent. — Ben Rohrbach

The Minnesota Timberwolves

We’re used to seeing Minnesota’s name in the lottery standings deep into January. It’s been an NBA fixture since the team’s Road to Rashad McCants in 2005, and will probably remain a destination in 2017 for a Wolves team stuck at 12-26 entering Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Rockets.

