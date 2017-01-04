Four Corners: Who should make their first All-Star appearance this year?

With the holidays behind us and the 2016-17 NBA campaign nearing the halfway mark, it’s time to turn our attention to the league’s midseason exhibition extravaganza: the 2017 All-Star Game, coming to us Feb. 19, 2017, from Smoothie King Center in the Big Easy. This week’s Four Corners roundtable asks: Which players deserve to make their first All-Star appearance this year?

NBA players might not be super stoked that media members like us — but not actually us, since we’re not on the NBA’s panel — will now get All-Star votes, but we’re still within our rights as hoop-watching citizens to spread love to deserving debutants. Here are our picks. Share yours in the comments below.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

The “Greek Freak” was our unanimous selection for this season’s Most Improved Player, and he was also the name at the tips of our tongues when this question came up, because … well, duh. A sampling of our recent praise of the emerging superstar:

Kelly Dwyer: “What Milwaukee does have is Giannis. Turning terrible transition spacing into loping fast break buckets with just an inside-out dribble and/or slight pivot. Turning broken plays into streaking jams in the half-court with just a lope and a half. Doing everything at once yet […] making you feel as if we’ve only pulled a few trinkets out of the treasure chest.”

Ben Rohrbach: “He’s averaging career highs across the board, leading the Bucks in every major statistical category, and he’s even begun improving his jump shot — the one aspect of his game that could launch him from All-Star to transcendent talent. So, yeah, there’s even more potential here.”

Eric Freeman: “It’s rare to see someone play so well while simultaneously indicating that he could be much better. Always a marvel, Antetokounmpo is now the kind of player who can decide a game. If we’re lucky, he’ll become something even rarer.”

Dan Devine: “The 22-year-old is turning in a remarkable fourth NBA season, leading his team in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals, and leading the Eastern Conference in Player Efficiency Rating, Real Plus-Minus, Box Plus-Minus [and] Value Over Replacement Player […] while serving as the [Bucks’] primary ball-handler, scorer and defensive disruptor […] At this point, Giannis’ only statistical antecedents are immortals.”

It’s going to take a little while for Antetokounmpo to catch up to his coach’s on-court accolades, but that journey should start in New Orleans next month.

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

For the past three-plus years, Michael Jordan has patched together his squad on a shoestring budget, stitching together serviceable role players to fill out a competitive 15-man roster. But they’ve remained an Eastern Conference playoff contender — save for an injury-riddled 2014-15 season — with one constant at the top: Walker, “Charlotte Ranger.”

This time around, the Hornets (19-16) are in place to nab a home playoff seed sans the benefit of a big name on the marquee, but that’s only because Walker isn’t getting his due as a Big Name. He warranted consideration last year, when East coaches filled out their All-Star bench with guards DeMar DeRozan, Isaiah Thomas and John Wall — all of whom deserve repeat bids this season. With a healthy Kyrie Irving likely to start alongside Kyle Lowry in the East’s backcourt, Walker must unseat Dwyane Wade for a fifth guard spot or force coaches in charge of choosing reserves to carry one more guard than usual. Walker deserves the nod on either count.

