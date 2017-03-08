Four Corners: Who most needs to get their act together before the playoffs?

With five weeks left before the end of the 2016-17 regular season, we’re all starting to look toward the future. Which teams need to find another gear to propel themselves into legitimate contention come the playoffs? Which ones look like they’re starting to figure some things out for the years ahead? Which ones continue to appear to have no idea what the hell they’re doing?

The topic for this week’s Four Corners roundtable: Which team would you most like to see get its, um, crap together before the end of the season? Here are our picks. Let’s hear yours in the comments.

BEN ROHRBACH: Oklahoma City Thunder

I liked the Cam Payne for Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott swap. Figured it for the best deadline move beyond the New Orleans Pelicans nabbing DeMarcus Cousins for 50 cents on the dollar. Gibson might be the most underrated of a dying breed — the workmanlike power forward who can’t stretch the floor — and McDermott brought a near-40 percent clip from 3-point range to give the Thunder some much-needed perimeter shooting.

So far, though, their production has dipped despite similar minutes to those they were seeing in Chicago. They’re a combined 40 percent from the field, with McDermott just 5-of-21 from deep, and Oklahoma City is operating at a deficit with either of them on the floor. After three straight victories out of the All-Star break, the Thunder have now lost four straight, falling from within striking distance of a home playoff seed to five games out of the fourth seed with 18 games to go.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook’s triple-double quest is dangerously close to slipping away:

With five assists tonight, Westbrook's edging closer to falling off the triple-double line. At 10.04 assists per game now. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 6, 2017





Not that an individual averaging a triple-double is ever a team’s ultimate goal, but Westbrook’s rage against the NBA machine has been one of the league’s most fascinating storylines this season. I was sort of hoping those trade-deadline reinforcements would help bolster that narrative by improving OKC’s chances of a second-round playoff meeting with Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors. I don’t think anybody would give them much of a shot at an upset, but boy, would that be some fun theater. And if the Thunder ever get their act together enough around Westbrook to make it a competitive series, that’s all the more must-watch drama for us.

KELLY DWYER: New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans’ season started effectively last Friday against the San Antonio Spurs, and with a terrific hole out of which to climb. For all the team’s good fortune in sending what was already a disappointing lottery pick and another pair of so-so picks to the Sacramento Kings for Cousins, the mixture seemed to need a tweak as soon as Boogie stepped down from his Zulu float.

The Pelicans lost that game, as they have most contests this season, giving away a four-point lead in the final minute at home in a 101-98 overtime loss. Point guard Jrue Holiday, and not Cousins or Anthony Davis, took the two biggest shots for the Pelicans down the stretch, and missed them both. Holiday shot 46.8 percent from the field before the trade deadline. He’s down to 39.4 percent overall since Cousins joined the team — just 29.4 percent with Cousins on the floor, and 49.1 percent with Boogie off it, according to NBA.com.

That includes a 10-for-18 showing in one of NOLA’s two Cousins-era wins — a game that DeMarcus missed due to a league-mandated suspension for picking up too many technical fouls. The Pelicans are 25-39, a season-worst 14 games under .500, 4 1/2 games out of the final playoff spot in the West with 18 to play, and 2-5 since the deal.

New Orleans is paying for both the sins of Cousins’ fitful final half-season as a King and its own ineptitude in the months leading up to the deal. The Pelicans had just come off of a 23-34 start to the season and was winding down from playing nine of 12 on the road when they eagerly committed to whatever the heck Cousins now provides. The Mardi Gras haze obscured three winless trips following his addition, followed by victory over a distant Detroit squad.