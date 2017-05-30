What's been the best non-Cavs/Warriors part of the 2017 NBA playoffs?

OK, OK, OK: so these 2017 NBA playoffs haven’t been the most exciting in recent memory.

We’ve heard the complaints about drama-free series full of tough-to-stomach blowouts leading to a conclusion so predictable that nearly everybody in the NBA-watching world predicted it: a third straight NBA Finals matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, a rubber match between the last two NBA champions. What comes next promises to be incredibly compelling, but what’s come so far … well, let’s just say it hasn’t always titillated.

That doesn’t mean we should throw the baby out with the bathwater, though! (In fact, as a general rule, baby-throwing should probably be kept to a minimum.) There have been some cool things about the 2017 NBA playoffs that have nothing to do with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Kevin Love and the rest of the gang. The topic for this pre-Finals week’s Four Corners roundtable: What’s been your favorite non-Cavs-or-Warriors thing about the 2017 postseason?

Here are our picks.

Isaiah Thomas receives a well-earned ovation. (AP)

Isaiah Thomas’ heart

When the final buzzer sounded on the Boston Celtics’ 2016-17 season, LeBron James sought out Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas. LeBron hadn’t seen the 5-foot-9 (if that) All-Star since he left Game 2 with a torn hip labrum that may require surgery. It was the final straw of a monthlong stretch in which Thomas lost his sister on the eve of the first round and took an elbow to the face in Game 1 of the conference semifinals that cost him three teeth and required a dozen hours of oral surgery.

On the night LeBron passed Michael Jordan to become the leading scorer in playoff history, reaching a seventh straight NBA Finals, he wanted to pay his respects to Thomas.

“Family is everything, and basketball comes second after family,” said James. “And to see him perform the way he was performing throughout the playoffs under the circumstances was a treat to watch.”





The diminutive Thomas accomplished more on a basketball court this season than anybody his height ever has, and he did so while bearing a burden that would debilitate most men twice his size. Before each game this postseason, Thomas would sit at his locker, headphones silencing the noise around him, and write “R.I.P. Lil Sis,” her name “Chyna” and “I Love You” on his sneakers for the night.

During one stretch of these playoffs, Thomas delivered the eulogy at his sister’s funeral on a Saturday, dropped 33 points and nine assists despite losing his teeth in a Game 1 victory against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, underwent 10-plus hours of surgery on his mouth on Monday and scored 53 points in a come-from-behind overtime win in Game 2 on Tuesday.

As I wrote at the time, he had scripted his masterpiece: “These last few weeks have thrown everything they could at Isaiah Thomas. His heart is wrenching, and his face is wearing the pain in more ways than one. But he is still standing, still fighting, still winning. He will live with these last 17 days for the rest of his life, and he’s making sure we won’t forget, either.”

Ten days later, he reaggravated the hip injury he first suffered in March, only to hit the Wizards with 29 points and 12 assists in a Game 7 victory in his next outing. The swelling in his hip became such a concern through six quarters of the conference finals that team doctors shut him down for fear of “long-term damage.” And Thomas still asked back in.

His absence undoubtedly cost the Celtics a shot at extending the conference finals in Game 4, what with no other player scoring more fourth-quarter points than Thomas this season. Considering all he had been through, it was a shame Thomas couldn’t finish these playoffs on his own terms. But you can watch this game forever and never see heart like that again. — Ben Rohrbach