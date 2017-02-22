Four Corners: What moves do we want to see made by the NBA's trade deadline?

We’ve already seen Kyle Korver shipped to Cleveland, Serge Ibaka head up north, Lou Williams move to Houston and, in the non-flat-Earth-focused highlight of All-Star Weekend, DeMarcus Cousins jettisoned to the Big Easy. Add in comparatively smaller deals like the ones completed by the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets, and Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers, and we’ve already seen quite a bit of action ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

And yet, our thirst for transactional titillation is not slaked. We demand more.

The topic for this week’s Four Corners roundtable: What one move would you most like to see happen by the trade deadline? Here are our picks. Let’s hear yours in the comments.

Take these All-Star wings and learn to fly again

I want Jimmy Butler on the Boston Celtics. Or Paul George. Either one.

Partly because I’ll be watching every playoff game in Boston from the TD Garden. But mostly because it’ll give the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed a legitimate chance to keep LeBron James from embarrassing them.

Arguably the league’s best wing defenders not named Kawhi Leonard, Butler and George are also capable of matching a significant percentage of LeBron’s offensive production. God love Jae Crowder — a willing defender, improved shooter and all-around gritty player — but he can’t quite grab a game by the you-know-whats down the stretch, at least not opposite James.

The Celtics would have to part ways with at least one of their two coveted Brooklyn picks, Crowder and a third piece, whether it be one of their many later first-round picks or one of their plethora of guards (Avery Bradley, Marcus Smart or Terry Rozier). But Boston general manager/president of basketball operations Danny Ainge openly admits he’s stockpiled his assets to acquire star talents, and Butler or George certainly qualify.

George is the superior shooter and might fit more seamlessly into an offense that features Isaiah Thomas so prominently, but those two would both be due max paydays in 2018. Butler, on the other hand, is signed to an affordable deal through 2019. Both George and Butler will finish the season at age 27, which is why the Pacers and Bulls probably won’t be trading them.

Sure, Thomas, Butler or George and Al Horford might be a poor man’s Kyrie Irving, LeBron and Kevin Love, but Love’s injury and Boston’s depth make a playoff matchup more interesting. And in an Eastern Conference that’s been all but decided in LeBron’s favor for the past six seasons, that side of the bracket could use a little intrigue. It’s the same reason I wouldn’t have minded seeing Paul Millsap in Toronto instead of Ibaka, and would’ve liked to see the Washington Wizards add Lou Williams to bolster their bench. Selfishly, though, my commute to Boston is an easier one. — Ben Rohrbach

Four-team chaos, two times over

I do not care for the trade deadline. In years past, it was a frustrating distraction placed during an otherwise sensible week’s worth of games following the All-Star break. Now, with the league’s decision to pass on scheduling games for four days after the All-Star Game, the emphasis on the league’s transaction cutoff has moved on to greater, ever more annoying heights.

If I’m not happy, working for nearly a week with no actual games to watch, then the rest of the league should have to share in my frustration. This is why I hand the NBA a pair of deals that absolutely nobody will like.

Up first:

The New York Knicks send Brandon Jennings to the Milwaukee Bucks, who will ship Jabari Parker to the Golden State Warriors. The Knicks will also deal Lance Thomas to the Warriors, who will ship Andre Iguodala to the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets will send Danilo Gallinari to the Knicks.

In this deal, Gallinari will be wrested from his role as the dutiful do-anything forward for the playoff-obsessed Nuggets, replaced by the more streamlined Iguodala — a Nugget during the 2012-13 season, to great acclaim. Gallinari, who was cast aside by New York back in 2011 in the Carmelo Anthony deal, probably won’t be keen on the move back to his old team, and neither will Jennings — the big city-loving Los Angeles native fled Milwaukee as a free agent in a sign-and-trade back in 2013.