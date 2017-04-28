Fortunate bounce helps Karlsson lift Senators over Rangers in Game 1

With over 42 shots on target going into the final five minutes of Game 1, the Ottawa Senators had explored just about every avenue in pursuit of a second and decisive goal against Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers.

Then Erik Karlsson tried wandering below the goal line.

Collecting his first attempt after it was knocked down by Ryan McDonagh, the Senators captain sent a second prayer toward goal from deep in the corner in the Rangers’ zone, and was charmed enough to have his floated shot (pass?) change direction off Derek Stepan and bank in off the mask of Lundqvist.

It was a first goal and seventh point of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for Karlsson, who revealed after the club’s six-game series victory over the Boston Bruins that he’s been playing through two hairline fractures in his foot.

Karlsson logged nearly 29 minutes in Game 1.

The Rangers pressed for the equalizer over the last four-and-a-half minutes, at one point blitzing four penalty killers with six attackers, but the Senators held on for the 2-1 victory on home ice to take the early advantage in the Eastern Conference semifinal.

New York opened the scoring seven minutes into the second period despite Ottawa setting a franchise record with 21 shots in the first. McDonagh let go of a wrist shot from the top of the umbrella on a power play, which evaded Senators netminder Craig Anderson through an effective Chris Kreider screen.

Ryan Dzingel finally solved Lundqvist before the period was up, tying the game with his first of the postseason with under 90 seconds remaining in the frame. He neatly collected a rebound off the shoulder of the Rangers stopper, and tossed it up into the top of the net on an Ottawa power play.

Anderson made 34 saves to record the win. Lundqvist made 41 in defeat.

