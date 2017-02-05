Forte helps Oklahoma State top No. 7 West Virginia 82-75

Oklahoma State guard Jeffrey Carroll (30) drives to the basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Walter Scriptunas II)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) -- Phil Forte scored all 13 of his points in the second half to lead Oklahoma State to an 82-75 victory over No. 7 West Virginia on Saturday.

The Cowboys (15-8, 4-6 Big 12) have the league's longest current winning streak at five after No. 2 Baylor and No. 3 Kansas both lost on Saturday.

West Virginia (18-5, 6-4) had a chance to move into a second-place tie with Baylor but couldn't match Forte's production down the stretch.

Forte scored nine points over the final 5 minutes.

Jeffrey Carroll led the Cowboys with 20 points but he had only three after halftime and Jawun Evans added 18.

Evans' driving layup put Oklahoma State ahead to stay, 71-69, with 4:17 left, and Lindy Waters' 3-pointer and four free throws by Evans put the Cowboys up 78-74.

Forte sealed the win by making all four of his free throw attempts in the final minute.

Redshirt freshman Lamont West scored a season-high 21 points for West Virginia and Tarik Phillip added 15.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys finally beat a team in the AP poll after losing its previous four tries this season. The win could help Oklahoma State solidify an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

West Virginia: It was the latest struggle for the Mountaineers against one of the league's lower-tier teams. West Virginia fell to 3-4 against teams in fifth place or worse in the league.

UP NEXT:

Oklahoma State: Hosts No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday. The Bears beat the Cowboys 61-57 on Jan. 7 in Waco, Texas.

West Virginia: Plays at Oklahoma on Wednesday. The Mountaineers lost to the Sooners 89-87 in overtime on Jan. 18 in Morgantown.

---

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25